2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame: Darrelle Revis, DeMarcus Ware major league defensive fed





Eight former players and one former coach join the legends currently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This year’s class consists of five modern, three senior inductees, and one coach/contributor inductee. The 2023 Hall of Fame induction class was unveiled Thursday night at NFL Honors. Of the eight players selected, seven were on defense. No skill positions were selected, a rarity in the Hall of Fame’s 60-year history. ** denotes freshman eligible players Contemporary inductees **CB Darrelle Revis (2007-17): “Revis Island” was anything but a vacation spot for NFL wideouts during its 10-year career. The seven-time Pro Bowler routinely shut down the league’s top receivers while making life miserable for quarterbacks. He helped New England break its 10-year Super Bowl drought in 2014 after leading the Jets to consecutive AFC title games in 2009-10. **OL Joe Thomas (2007-17): One of the best left tackles in NFL history, Thomas earned 10 straight Pro Bowl nominations while being named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s. The NFL’s modern “Iron Man,” Thomas played in 167 games and collected 10,363 consecutive snaps. L. B. Zach Thomas (1996-08): Thomas was a tackle machine, earning seven Pro Bowl and five All-Pro nominations in a nine-year span. He scored 1,734 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 17 interceptions (four returned for touchdowns), 16 forced fumbles, and eight fumbles recovering during his 13-year career. L.B. DeMarcus Ware (2005-16): Ware earned 138.5 sacks during his 12-year career. Ware was a seven-time Pro Bowler with the Cowboys and earned two more Pro Bowl nominations after joining the Broncos in 2014. Ware helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 before retiring the following season. CB Round Barber (1997-12): A key member of the Buccaneers’ championship-winning defense in 2002. His six-way pick in that year’s NFC title game victory over the Eagles is arguably the greatest play in franchise history. A modern iron man, Barber played in a whopping 251 games during his 16-year career. Senior inductees D. L. Joe Klecko (1977-88):The versatile lineman earned Pro Bowl nominations for defensive end, defensive tackle and nose tackle. He led the NFL with 20.5 sacks in 1981 while serving as a valuable member of the Jets’ “New York Sack Exchange” defense. L.B. Chuck Howley (1958-73): The only Super Bowl MVP of a losing team, Howley picked up two passes in Dallas’ 16-13 loss to the Colts in Super Bowl V. He had another interception in Super Bowl VI, as the Cowboys defeated the Dolphins to win their first Super Bowl to win. Howley was named to six Pro Bowls and was a five-time All-Pro. CB Ken Riley (1970-1983): A career Bangladeshi, Riley’s 65 career interceptions ranks fifth in NFL history. In 1983, his final season, Riley grabbed eight passes while returning for touchdowns twice. Riley joins Anthony Munoz as the only Bengali captured in Canton, Ohio. Coach/employee inductee Don Coryell: Architect of the “Air Coryell” offense, the innovative coach helped modernize the passing game. Coryell led the Cardinals to three consecutive 10-win seasons before leading the Chargers to four consecutive playoff appearances. The Chargers’ offense remains one of the most prolific in league history, led by future Hall of Famers Dan Fouts, Kellen Winslow and Charlie Joiner.

