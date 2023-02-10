Shastri Shuts Down Vaughan, Australian Media Over Siraj-Jadeja Incident; reveals truth | Cricket

India’s all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja penned a phenomenal return to cricket after five months of injury layoff as he took his 11th five-wicket as the hosts bundled Australia for just 177 on Day 1 of the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar series. Yet social media was abuzz when an Australian media platform highlighted a ‘questionable’ video of Mohammed Siraj and Jadeja during the match with former England captain Michael Vaughan, criticizing India’s intentions. However, former India head coach Ravi Shastri shut down all talk around it when he revealed the truth behind the Siraj-Jadeja incident. (India vs Australia Live Updates 1st Test Day 2)

The incident happened after the tourists were reduced to 120 for five. Jadeja had already taken three wickets by this time, having dismissed Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw and Steven Smith. The spinner with the left arm was seen taking a substance from the palm of the Siraj with his right hand and rubbing it on his index finger of his bowling hand. At no point in the footage could Jadeja be seen applying the substance to the ball.

However, Australian media outlet FOX Cricket highlighted the incident on Twitter with the caption: “A debate has erupted after a vision of a questionable moment was witnessed during the first innings of the first Test between Australia and India.”

While former Australia Test skipper Tim Paine called it “Interesting”, Vaughan responded to the tweet by saying “What’s he putting on his spinning finger? Never seen it”.

At the start of Day 2 of the first test, Star Sports highlighted Vaughan’s reaction to Fox Cricket’s tweet, but Shastri responded bluntly before revealing that Jadeja was applying a salve to his index finger.

I haven’t heard much about it. I have asked two questions. Was there a problem with the Australian team? The answer was ‘no’. Did the match referee come into play? He had told about it, he erased everything, the case is over. Why are we talking about someone else? And to be fair, ointment as relief, the match referee would have been told that if there was a decision to be made or action to be taken, he would have made it. Besides, on this court you don’t need anything, the ball is spinning, he said.

India resumed Day 2 after cutting the deficit to 100 runs with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on 56*. He was accompanied by Ravichandran Ashwin.