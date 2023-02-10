New York Democrats want to ban kids from playing tackle football

Democratic New York lawmakers are introducing a bill to ban children from playing tackle football.

The John Mackey Youth Football Protection Act, named after a New York NFL player who died of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in 2011, would ban tackle football for children ages 12 and under.

Representative Michael Benedetto, a Democrat representing the Bronx in New York City, has been trying for more than 10 years to get the bill passed, but he finally has a sponsor in the Senate, Democrat Luis Sepulveda.

Speaking at a press conference in Albany on Thursday, Benedetto called it a “vital law” that will protect young athletes.

“While the Super Bowl is a lot of fun, it’s not fun when you see young kids running around, playing a game where they bump their heads, brains developing dozens to a hundred times a week,” he said. “Ninety percent of brain development occurs until age 12, give or take a year. Why are we putting kids at risk for brain damage at this particular time?”

Benedetto noted that the U.S. Youth Soccer National League banned heading before age 10.

“Why? To protect the brains of the kids in football,” he said. “Body checking is banned in youth football leagues up to age 14. Why? Because they want to protect the brain. The question is why football, the most dangerous sport when it comes to this, hasn’t said anything yet?”

Sepulveda said it was about time youth football caught up with science.

“Many institutions that have studied this have said that children should not be allowed to play football at a young age, so why this has taken so long I don’t know,” he said. told CBS6. “I was asked to be a sponsor this year and I was excited about it. I have an 11-year-old and I don’t want him to have a cognitive impairment because of a sport he enjoys.”

Pop Warner, the country’s largest youth football organization, says there is “no conclusive evidence” that youth football can lead to CTE.

“Many of the country’s leading medical researchers point out that there is no proven link between youth soccer and CTE,” the organization says on its website. “As parents, players, coaches and administrators, we need to know more and we encourage more advanced, unbiased research on this issue.”

Billy Kent, the president of Schenectady-Belmont Pop Warner football, said a ban could hurt kids even more if they’re old enough to tackle and haven’t had the necessary training.

“You get much faster, you get taller, you get stronger,” Kent told WNYT. “Without the right tackling and hitting techniques, you really see a lot of injuries at that level.”

“All coaches are certified, they have to go through a certain amount of training to be able to teach these things to the kids,” he said.

Benedetto’s bill will be reintroduced just in time for next Sunday’s Super Bowl, when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona.

The bill also comes weeks after football fans watched in horror as Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field.

