Michigan, Michigan State is about to rediscover hockey rivalry with ‘Duel in the D’ on tap

At the end of the day, it’s still a hockey game, said Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale.

No. No. 4 Michigan and No. 14 Michigan State will settle their season streak this weekend with a two-game set, beginning Friday night at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing and ending with Saturday’s Duel at D at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena . For the first time in a long time, the annual meeting at the Motor City is about more than bragging rights.

Just when you thought the Spartan-Wolverine rivalry couldn’t get more heated, the two schools have rediscovered the element on the ice in their never-ending battle for state supremacy. They will compete this weekend in a four-way tie for second place in the Big Ten alongside No. 7 Ohio State and No. 8 Penn State.

And while Michigan head coach Brandon Naurato noted how scheduling differences can change the intensity of the rivalry on a sport-to-sport basis, he’s not ignorant of the fact that his team’s annual meetings with Michigan State are about to begin. to get a little more intense.

“I think you always want to beat[your rivals]but having said that, it’s almost like year to year, if anything happened. I think Michigan State will pick up more,” he said.

“…I think it’s situational. For example, it’s a tie for second place between four teams, so it’s just a nice end to the year. The last three weeks really matter.”

This weekend marks the third and fourth meeting between Michigan (18-9-1, 10-8-1 Big Ten) and Michigan State (15-13-2, 9-9-2) this season. During a home-and-home series in December, each team won their home game 2–1.

“Two really good games. They’re a really good team and I thought both games were tight,” said Nightingale. “Of course I thought our audience was great. I thought theirs was great. That’s how the rivalry should be.”

For the first 20 years of “Duel in the D”, the teams were perfectly evenly matched. Each had eight wins, eight losses and four draws. Michigan is 10-3-1 since 2008 and 3-0 since the game moved to Little Caesars Arena in 2019.

As it stands, Michigan and Michigan State’s hockey programs come from different worlds.

The Wolverines are an eternal juggernaut, sending one future NHL star after another through the admissions office. This year it looks like Michigan center Adam Fantilli will be the only possible challenger to Connor Bedard for the No. 1 pick.

Michigan State is trying to climb out of a huge hole after years of sitting somewhere between neutral and reverse, successfully done so far with a Hodge-Podge group of returning players, transfer portal acquisitions, and Nightingale’s first freshmen.

“I think our guys have been hungry all year. We started the year trying to earn some respect in college hockey, and (we’re) starting to get that, and we still have a way to go,” said Nightingale.

Even with Michigan State’s turnaround, Michigan still has the upper hand. The Wolverines are on track to enter the NCAA Tournament as No. 1 and have won six of their last eight games, including five in a row.

The Spartans, meanwhile, went 1-7-1 after their victory over Michigan on December 9, before bouncing back with a sweep of No. 19 Notre Dame last weekend. Still fighting for tournament life, they are trying to stay above .500 and work their way up the Pairwise rankings with only two weekends left.

But broadly speaking, it’s hard not to wonder if this weekend will mark a turning point in college hockey’s most-played rivalry.

No. 4 Michigan vs. No. 14Michigan State

GAME 1

Puck drop: Friday 7 p.m., Munn Ice Arena, East Lansing

TV: ESPNU

GAME 2

Puck drop: 8 p.m. Saturday, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

TV: B1G+