Table tennis club third in division after Penn tournament – The Lafayette





Lafayette table tennis club opened its spring season last weekend with a tournament at the University of Pennsylvania. Lafayette won three matchups, lost four and didn’t get a chance to play two. Junior club president Sam Anthony and freshman treasurer Ben Rudikoff said the level of excitement and competition was so high that the teams exceeded the tournament time limit, preventing them from finishing all matchups. The participating teams brought their best four players to represent their school in the team tournament. There was also a singles tournament, where the top four Lafayette players and an additional fifth Lafayette player played to represent themselves individually. The Leopards’ performance over the weekend put them third out of nine teams in their division. “You could see which schools were there for the game and which schools were there for fun, and we were kind of in between the two,” said Anthony. Beat the Leopards Drexel 3-1, Penn State Scranton 3-1 and Rowan 3-2 in tiebreaks. They lost to the host team 4-0. “[U Penn] is the best team there, so we didn’t win any games,” said Anthony. “Despite [them] because we were so much better than us, everyone was able to pick up a decent amount of points, even in matchups where we clearly had no preference at all. The Leopards also lost 4-0 to Carnegie Mellon and the University of Pittsburgh, but every individual game was close. Anthony and Rudikoff said the U Pitt team was much larger, but similar in skill level to their own. “The fact that we were so close to beating them, and they’re 10 times our size, is absurd,” said Anthony. “Their best man is this twenty-six-year-old former champion, and he’s a doctoral student.” Finally, Lafayette lost to Lehigh 3-1. “It’s kind of a rivalry, but it was a lot of fun. We’ve been practicing [together] rather, and we all like each other,” Rudikoff said of the Mountain Hawks. “The president of the Lehigh club demanded that they play against Lafayette [before time ran out].” They didn’t play Bryn Mawr because they only have a women’s team. Time passed before they could play Shippensburg University. It turned out to be a busy weekend for the Leopards. Each contestant played in over 30 matches as each match was best of five and featured additional tiebreaks. In the future, the team plans to practice and befriend students from neighboring schools such as Drexel and Lehigh, who share a love of the game.

