Women’s tennis trips for weekend matches against Clemson, Gardner-Webb





ELON, N.C The Elon University women’s tennis team (3-1), winner of three consecutive games, looks set to continue its momentum this weekend with a few games. The Phoenix faces Clemson for the first time at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Gardner-Webb at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Both games will take place in Clemson. COVERAGE Both matches will start with doubles at the scheduled starting times and will conclude with singles soon after.

Live statistics for Saturday’s game can be foundhere.

Video for Saturday’s game can be foundhere.

Live stats and video are not available for Sunday’s game.

Other updates will be provided during both matches by the program’s Twitter account, @ElonWTennis. SERIES HISTORY VS. CLEMSON, GARDNER-WEBB Saturday’s game will be the first-ever meeting between Elon and Clemson.

Sunday will be the 15th meeting between Elon and Gardner-Webb. The Phoenix leads head-to-head 13-1.

Elon won the last match between the teams 4-0 on February 13, 2022. The match was contested at the Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center. ABOUT THE PHOENIX Elon is coming off a strong season in 2022, going 17-9 and finishing second in the Colonial Athletic Association Championship.

Returnees include graduate Olivia Archer (All-CAA third team in singles); seniors Julie Ball, Shauna Galvin and Sibel Tanik (All-CAA first team in singles and second team in doubles) and junior Lizette Reding (All-CAA second team in singles and doubles).

The Phoenix also welcomes three newcomers in sophomore Miray Konar, a transfer from Western Carolina, and freshmen Madison Cordisco and Helen Sarikulaya. Konar, from Izmir, Turkey, went 7-5 in singles and 10-6 in doubles while playing mostly second for the Catamounts last season. A native of Pittsburgh, Cordisco was considered a five-star recruit by tennisrecruiting.net. Sarikulaya, from Rockville, Maryland, was also a five-star recruit, reaching seventh place in the USTA Girls’ 18 national rankings.

Elon is led by Elizabeth Anderson, who begins her 19th season at the helm. LAST TIME OFF Elon defeated UNC Greensboro 6-1 at the Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center on February 3 to earn his third straight win.

Elon sweeps doubles with wins over Nos. 1, 2 and 3.

Lizette Reding raced to a 6-2, 6-0 victory on Court 2 to put Elon ahead 2-0. It was her third consecutive singles win.

Olivia Sagittarius won 6-0, 6-3 on court 5 to give the Phoenix a 3-0 lead.

After UNCG won on Court 4, Helen Sarikulya took the game for Elon with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 win. It was the second time in her freshman season that she won a game for Elon, as before against Campbell on January 20.

Sibel Tanik added a three-set win on court 1 and Mirai Konar fought to win her match on Court 6 in a deciding set tiebreak to secure the 6-1 win for Elon.

added a three-set win on court 1 and fought to win her match on Court 6 in a deciding set tiebreak to secure the 6-1 win for Elon. The win sees the Phoenix off to a 3-1 start for the second time in the last three seasons.

Elon has now won the last four matches played at the Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center dating back to the 2021 campaign. CAA WEEKLY HONOR For the third consecutive week, Elon took home a weekly CAA award such as Lizette Reding And Sibel Tanik were voted the conference's Doubles Team of the Week on Wednesday.

And were voted the conference’s Doubles Team of the Week on Wednesday. The duo defeated the UNCG team of Olivia Gallagher and Hanna Giddings in Elon’s game against the Spartans on February 3. It was their second straight victory in the No. 1 spot for the Phoenix.

Reding and Tanik have won 14 matches as a tandem since the start of last season, the most of any Elon doubles team.

This is Elon's fourth weekly award this season. Julie Ball won CAA Player of the Week on January 25 while Tanik won it on February 1. Helen Sarikulya And Mirai Konar also earned CAA Doubles Team of the Week honors on January 25. THE RISE OF THE SAGITARY by Olivia Archer singles win against UNCG on February 3 was the 58th of her career, tying Barbora Lazarova (2012-15) for third all-time in all-time singles wins at Elon.

singles win against UNCG on February 3 was the 58th of her career, tying Barbora Lazarova (2012-15) for third all-time in all-time singles wins at Elon. Archer needs 10 more singles wins to tie Frida Jansaker’s (2011-14) all-time Elon record with 68.

After recording 19 singles wins in 2022, the third in a single season in Elon's Division I history, Archer will start 2023 3-1. TANIK ON A TEAR Of by Sibel Tanik victory against UNCG, the senior is now No. 1 in singles at 17-7 in the last two seasons.

victory against UNCG, the senior is now No. 1 in singles at 17-7 in the last two seasons. Dating back to last season, the senior has won 13 of her last 16 completed singles matches, all ranked No. 1.

Of Tanik’s 17 singles wins over the past two seasons, 14 have come in straight sets.

All of Tanik's 24 singles appearances over the past two seasons have ranked No. 1. FLOWERING FRESHMAN In Elon's last three games, freshman Madison Cordisco And Helen Sarikulya have two doubles wins and four singles wins.

And have two doubles wins and four singles wins. Sarikulaya is 6-0 in singles and doubles in Elon’s last three matches, including two singles wins that tied wins for the Phoenix.

Of Sarikulaya’s three wins this season, two have come in third place and the other in fourth place.

Cordisco has won two doubles and one singles in Elon's last three matches. ROLLING RED Lizette Reding second-place singles victory against UNCG was her third consecutive victory, improving her record to 3–1 this season. She has won her last six singles sets.

second-place singles victory against UNCG was her third consecutive victory, improving her record to 3–1 this season. She has won her last six singles sets. Because of the win against the Spartans, the junior is 10-5 in her career in 2nd place.

Dating back to last season, Reding has won 13 of her last 18 completed singles matches. EXPLORE CLEMSON The Tigers go into Saturday’s game with a 6-1 record on the season, including a 5-0 home score.

Clemson defeated Georgia Southern 7–0 in their final match on February 3, winning all but two sets in doubles and singles.

Through seven matches, Clemson has a 33-3 record in singles. Nine different players have at least one win.

Clemson is led by third year head coach Amy Sargeant. SCOUTING GARDNER WEBB Gardner-Webb has a 2-1 record on the season and is 2-0 at home.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs defeated Limestone in their last game on Thursday.

Manon Delsol, who had the most singles wins of any returning Gardner-Webb player last season, will start 2023 2-1. Four other Gardner-Webb players also have a 2-1 score.

Head coach Jim Corn is at the helm of the Runnin’ Bulldogs and is in his 17eyear with the program. NEXT ONE Elon returns home for a match against Longwood at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on February 15 at 2 p.m. –ELON–

