Plans for semi-pro football team at Oklahoma City mall halted

Construction plans for a semi-professional football stadium next to the Crossroads Mall in Oklahoma City have been halted. In December, the United Football League announced that Crossroads Mall would become the home of the Oklahoma City Wranglers. The kick-off in the stadium of millions was scheduled for April 1. This is really wild. Everything is really wild," said UFL commissioner Joe McClendon. The stadium was planned to be built on the site on the south side of the mall. But after days of research, KOCO 5 found that no permits had ever been revoked and construction has not yet begun. According to the lease terms, he would sign the lease in December but would not have to pay the $10,000 down payment until Feb. 1, said Carri Lawrence, the CEO of Crossroads Convention Center. That payment never came, and now both the UFL and the mall are accusing the other of criminal activity. It's starting to look strange," Lawrence said. McClendon said he stopped sending money for the lease because there was confusion over who to send it to. From our perspective, it looks a little odd," McClendon said. While the mall won't be home to the Wranglers this year, McClendon said kickoff is still on schedule. He said he hopes to find an existing stadium to play in this year and build a permanent stadium next year. When asked if that permanent stadium will be built in the mall, McClendon said no. Instead, he said he wanted to meet the mall owner first.

