REPORT: Golden Knights Interested in Meier?

Timo Meier…of the Vegas Golden Knights?

That’s what Kevin Weekes suggested today:

As the trade deadline approaches each day, the likelihood of the San Jose Sharks eventually moving away from Meier becomes more and more likely.

By all accounts, the Sharks would love to keep Meier around, but it just doesn’t make sense at this point. In the final season of a four-year, $24 million deal, the 26-year-old RFA plans to sign an extremely lucrative contract in the near future that, barring shocking events, could run for a full eight-year term. That may not be in the offing for the Sharks at the moment, as they are in the very early stages of rebuilding and won’t be overly competitive in the coming seasons.

The San Jose Sharks forward is one of the best wingers in the game and is having the best season of his career with 30 goals and 51 points in just 52 games.

It should come as no surprise that several teams such as the New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes have been linked to the Swiss winger…but the Golden Knights?

Even the possibility would be hard to digest for San Jose Sharks fans.

But here’s why Vegas would be interested, aside from the obvious, that Meier is an elite winger.

Fellow winger Mark Stone recently underwent back surgery and has since been transferred to long-term injured reserve (LTIR), effectively releasing $9.5 million for general manager Kelly McCrimmon. Based on moves we’ve seen the Golden Knights make before, it should come as no surprise that they’re now ahead of the trade deadline on one of the biggest names available.

The interesting thing about the Golden Knights being a team in the mix is ​​that, unlike several others who have expressed interest, they have next to no chance of re-signing Meier. With players like Jack Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo and Stone (next year) continuing to take up a huge amount of cap space, combined with Robin Lehner’s $5 million cap hit coming from LTIR for the 2023-24 season, it seems almost impossible for stating that McCrimmon could give Meier a long-term contract.

That being said, what is essentially a hire may be all the Golden Knights need as Stones’ surgery would be a success, meaning he should be back and ready to go by the 2023 campaign/ 24, if not for this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs.

It is also possible for the Golden Knights to move the pending RFA and its $10 million qualifying bid into the summer to make up what they could lose to the Sharks in a deal.

Because Meier won’t be cheap.

Last week, San Jose Hockey Now reported that the Sharks’ asking price for Meier was three: a first-rounder and one good Grade-A or two Grade-B prospects, or one good prospect and a young, established NHL player. That’s a high asking price, but one the Sharks wouldn’t expect to back down, especially if they were to move Meier to a divisional opponent.

SOURCE: Sharks want 3 pieces for Meier?

What would make this even more difficult for the Golden Knights is that they have very little when it comes to their future pipeline. That said, they have some very intriguing pieces that could be of interest to Sharks management, and they also have a first round pick for the upcoming draft.

Based on reported demand for Meier, a Golden Knights package could include the Golden Knights 2023 first round pick, unprotected, along with prospects Brendan Brisson and Lukas Cormier.

According to SJHN’s sources, the fast-rising Cormier is considered a Class B candidate all over the league. However, Henderson Silver Knights winger Brisson has lost some luster despite being picked in the first round of the 2020 Draft.

“Brisson hasn’t been good this year,” an NHL scout told SJHN.

Is this enough to seduce Grier? Would arguably lower Vegas prospects like Zach Dean or Kaeden Korzcak move the needle? Or NBA-style, perhaps the San Jose Sharks GM is venturing into his arch-rival’s eventual downfall and asking for a first-round pick from the Golden Knights in the distant future?