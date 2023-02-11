Australia eye three-peat at Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup | Cricket

Stellenbosch, South Africa One line of argument has become increasingly prominent among supporters of international cricket in recent years: if there is a women’s Cricket World Cup, Australia’s first and only appearance should be in the final.

Although born in jest, the proposal has resurfaced ahead of South Africa’s 10-team T20 Women’s Cup which kicks off on Friday, with the hosts taking on Sri Lanka at Newlands.

Defending champions, overwhelming favourites, reigning Commonwealth Games gold medalists and the team with five trophies from the seven editions of the 20-over World Cup to date Australia, the top-ranked limited-overs side in the women’s game, face their title defense with an aura of invincibility. Within the touring company, however, the focus is on putting things into perspective.

We don’t actually talk about that kind of tag internally, Australian head coach Shelley Nietschke told Al Jazeera. We take every tournament for what it is: we don’t see ourselves as defending champions; we see ourselves as trying to be the winners of the 2023 World Cup because we were not the defending champions of the 2023 World Cup.

This is the first in South Africa, so that’s the way we like to see things and make sure we do everything we can to win that tournament. I think it’s about playing what’s in front of us and not listening to too much noise outside.

Australia’s batting depth is unparalleled in women’s cricket, thanks to the likes of Alyssa Healy, Grace Harris, Beth Mooney and captain Meg Lanning who can boost an innings at will. Add to that a steady supply of battle-hardened youngsters coming through the domestic Women’s Big Bash League competition, and Australia’s dominance becomes almost self-evident.

The variation that Alana King and Georgia Wareham’s legspin, Megan Schutt’s swing and left arm spinner Jess Jonassen provide make their bowling attack more complete than most other teams. The inclusion of Ashleigh Gardner, the top-billed all-rounder on the ICC Rankings, Tahlia McGrath, the number one ranked T20I batsman, and the all-time great Ellyse Perry, give the side poise and flexibility that other countries can only envy.

With such a strong, talented side and a formidable recent record, they have lost just one competitive game since the start of 2022. Australia looked well placed to take a hat-trick of T20 World Cup wins in three successive editions. It’s a feat they achieved in replays of the tournament in 2010, 2012 and 2014 and hope to repeat in the final on February 26.

However, there is some hope for the other participating teams. Australia lost a warm-up match against Ireland in Stellenbosch on Wednesday and they botched a Super-Over face-off while touring India last December. However rare the instance, Australia can be challenged and conquered. Some opponents have successfully exploited weaknesses. Bowling in Australia in particular can unravel when faced with a spirited strike attack.

The teams best positioned to challenge Australia’s anticipated supremacy at the T20 World Cup are England, South Africa, India and New Zealand.

Among them, only England, the winners of the inaugural edition of the tournament, have ever gotten their hands on the coveted silverware in the 20-over format. The 2022 ODI World Cup runners-up will receive a boost with the return of their designated captain Heather Knight, who has recovered from the hip injury that kept her out of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, where England failed to finish on the podium.

Veteran fast-bowling all-rounder Katherine Scriver-Brunt and precocious all-rounder Alice Capsey, who has made a timely recovery from a broken collarbone, should boost England’s chances in what is likely to be Sciver-Brunt’s World Cup swan song.

England are in Group B along with Ireland, Pakistan and the West Indies with India, whose near-perfect campaign in the 2020 iteration culminated in a thrashing by Australia in the final in front of a record crowd of 86,174 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. With captain Harmanpreet Kaur injuring her shoulder in last week’s tri-series final, where India finished second to eventual winners and hosts South Africa, the build-up to their campaign was far from ideal.

Even worse, it seems unlikely that the injured Smriti Mandhana, India’s vice-captain and veteran opener, will start in their tournament opener on February 12 against Pakistan. Although her injury has not yet been officially announced by the BCCI, Al Jazeera attended India’s warm-up match against Bangladesh on Wednesday and saw Mandhana with a heavily taped middle finger on her left hand. It is clear that she injured her finger in the previous warm-up match against Australia.

As uncertainty looms over their two major competition winners, India will take heart from their youth teams’ title-winning performance at the inaugural Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup last month. Teen phenom Richa Ghosh and Shafali Verma, who were both part of that squad, are definitely starters for the Senior World Cup as well.

A title win, however unlikely given concerns over the availability of their captain and her deputy, would be the perfect transition for the Indians into the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL). A five-team IPL-style women’s T20 league launching March 4 attracted global attention by selling its broadcast and franchise rights for nearly $680 million combined last month.

And then there’s the player auction, scheduled for February 13 in Mumbai, the fourth day of the T20 World Cup. The buzz surrounding the WPL auction means all 10 participating teams could face potential distractions, as New Zealand captain Sophie Devine put it during the T20 World Cup captains press conference last week, while acknowledging that the WPL has a huge step would be for women’s cricket.

We’ve talked about it as a team to let people deal with it the way they feel best because, as Sophie said, it’s kind of awkward and it’s just trying to embrace that and understand that it’s actually a really exciting time and that you don’t have much time. control over it, Australian captain Meg Lanning said of the auction. We just have to wait.

While the World Cup will be under pressure for all teams, the hosts have had a particularly unstable run. Cricket South Africa’s non-selection of the team’s leading all-rounder and designated captain, Dane van Niekerk, into the World Cup squad on the grounds of failing a fitness test has drawn heavy criticism.

Members of the World Cup team have not been immune to feeling the ripples either.

It’s about us having a conversation as a team that we have work to do now at the World Cup, and there’s no time for distractions, South African opener Laura Wolvaardt told Al Jazeera of the team’s approach to in the midst of the controversy.

We’ve had a good talk as a team that we’re moving forward now and looking at the games ahead. Obviously a World Cup at home is very important, so the more we can concentrate on the games, the better it is for us.

It’s a mix of both excitement and pressure, she added. There is a bit more pressure on us as a home team. They expect you to do well in the tournament, but at the same time I will have all my friends and family in the stadium, so I think that will ease the nerves a bit.