Children under the age of 12 would no longer be able to play tackle football under legislation introduced this week by Albany Democrats ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. Football should follow the lead of soccer and hockey, which have already banned head and body checks for children under 10 and 13, respectively, says law sponsoring City Councilman Michael Benedetto (D-Bronx). “Those sports have recognized the inherent danger of those sports and they are trying to protect young children,” he said. “Football hasn’t done that yet and so if they don’t, it’s the responsibility of us in government to try and protect those kids.” Benedetto noted that children’s brains are about 90% developed by age 12. “When kids start playing these peewee soccer games, they’re almost like little bobblehead dolls running around with their little brains in their oversized skulls,” Benedetto said.





Recently reintroduced legislation aims to increase safety by banning children under the age of 12 from playing tackle football Getty Images The bill, which would take effect immediately if passed, has a better chance than ever of becoming law after a 10-year effort by Benedetto, who recruited Senator Luis Seplveda (D-Bronx) to first introduce the legislation. feed. the upper room. He said about 85,000 children would be affected by a future ban on tackle football in competitions organized by the likes of Pop Warner-Youth Football-Youth Cheer, who did not immediately comment on Thursday. A spokesperson for Governor Kathy Hochul, who generally refrains from talking about current accounts, did not immediately comment on whether she would sign the law to make New York the first state to ban tackle football for the youngest players.





The bill has a Senate sponsor for the first time since Representative Michael Benedetto a decade ago. POOL/AFP via Getty Images The John Mackey Youth Football Protection Act is named in honor of a New York NFL player who died in 2011 after developing chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain condition associated with hard sports. Scientific understanding of the dangers of CTE has grown since then, although much of the available research focuses on adult male athletes, limiting understanding of sports-related brain trauma for women and children. The The Pop Warner website lists a few ways the national youth sports body has taken action to make the game safe for children given the relatively limited understanding of the effects tackle football has on the developing brain.





Benedetto says football should follow football and hockey by limiting physicality between young children. AP “We have introduced the most advanced safety measures in the country, including limiting contact to 25% of practice time, eliminating kickoffs and the three-point stance for our youngest divisions, banning full-speed, frontal tackling and blocking of drills and mandating that any player who sustains a suspected head injury receive medical clearance from a medical professional trained in concussion and management before returning to play,” the website reads.

