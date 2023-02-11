In a see-saw battle, West High tops Soldotna in the opening round of Division I of state hockey tournaments

West Anchorage Eagles 5-4 victory over the Soldotna Stars at the state hockey tournament at the Menard Sports Center in Wasilla on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Bill Roth/ADN)

WASILLA Kaden Abbott thought he scored the decider.

The West High junior forward blocked in a green goal with 7:39 left in the third period to give his Eagles a 4-3 lead over Soldotna at the Division I State Hockey Tournament.

But Soldotna, winner of the Division II title last weekend, made Abbott do the trick twice.

After the Stars tied it at 4-4, Abbott scored the game winner with just 2:38 left to push the Eagles to the semifinals with a 5-4 win.

I got that one and I was like Nice, game winner, Abbott said with a laugh. And they scored (to tie it 4-4) and I was like have to do it again.

That goal ended what was a see-saw between the two teams in the opening game of the tournament at Menard Sports Center.

Soldotna led 1-0 in the first period thanks to a goal from Jace Appelhans. But West rattled off three straight runs in the closing minute of the first period and two more in the second to take a 3-1 lead.

West Anchorage junior Kaden Abbott celebrates scoring his first of two goals during the Eagles’ 5-4 win at the Soldotna Stars state hockey tournament at the Menard Sports Center in Wasilla on Thursday, February 9, 2023. (Bill Roth/ADN)

Austin Keim, Paul Dittrich and Henrey Sohlten each scored to give the Eagles a seemingly comfortable lead.

But back came the Stars, who were somewhat controversial, were seeded No. 2 in the tournament after earning a bid by winning the DII tournament.

West head coach Rob Larkey said that regardless of the seed, the Stars proved they belonged.

No disrespect to any team, he said. If a team deserves it, they deserve to be here and were glad to be there.

Gehret Medcoff scored a goal, followed by an Aiden Burcham goal to tie the game at 3–3 going into the third period.

They got a little more energy and they worked hard for it, Larkey said. They just haven’t stopped.

There it sat until Abbott scored his first goal.

The first games of the tournament are always the hardest because you have to warm up, Abbott said. Once I got into my shifts and started rolling, I started to get into my rhythm.

Soldotna freshman Jace Appelhans battles for control of the puck with West Anchorage players in hot pursuit during the Eagles’ 5-4 victory over the Stars at the state hockey tournament at the Menard Sports Center in Wasilla on Thursday, February 9, 2023. (Bill Roth /ADN)

Appelhans recorded his second of the game to make it 4–4, with a snap shot beating West goalie Michael Rush on the glove.

Owen Melson made a handy assist on the winner of the game for West, allowing Abbott to scoop the puck in at the near end.

Colony 5, South 0

According to head coach Chris Yaskus, Colony played its most complete game of the season in Thursday’s first round.

Playing relatively flawless hockey, the Knights scored four different players, and goaltender Malachi Mukaabya made 22 saves for the shutout.

It was nice to see that we finally put three periods together, Yaskus said. Stayed out of the box, which I think was the first time this year that we got zero fines, which definitely helps. Played great for three full periods.

Colony senior forward Joseph Kirk slides the puck past South senior goaltender Zach Blanton as he scores a goal during the Knights’ 5-0 shutout win over the Wolverines at the state hockey tournament at the Menard Sports Center in Wasilla on Thursday, February 9, 2023. (Bill Roth/ADN)

Both teams were feeling it in the first period, but Colony broke the tie in the first period when Jacob Seward-Jenski scored on a rebound for a 1-0 advantage for Colony going into the second period.

Carsen Lantto scored the first of his two goals in the second period, the first of three Knights goals. Joseph Kirk and Adam Kara added goals in the second period.

Getting the first one is fun, Yaskus said. That’s a relief for everyone, and then they didn’t give up and just kept going.

Colony will play against Chugiak in Friday’s second semi-final at 7 p.m.

Colony Bank celebrates a goal scored by sophomore forward Adam Kara, right, during the Knights’ 5-0 shutout victory over the South Wolverines during the state hockey tournament at the Menard Sports Center in Wasilla on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Bill Roth/ADN)

Playing what was essentially a home game was a nice advantage for Colony, Yaskus said.

Home job is fun, he said. This is the first time we’ve been placed in the top half, so we were on the home side of the rink. There is a level of familiarity there.

Chugiak goaltender Daegen Love keeps an eye on the puck during a game against Dimond in the first round of the state hockey tournament at the Menard Sports Center in Wasilla on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Bill Roth/ADN)

Chugiak 5, Dimond 2

The top seed and undefeated of the season, Chugiak continued his streak in the first round, earning a 5-2 victory over Dimond. Ajay Johnson scored a pair of goals and added two assists, while Fischer Sims had a goal and an assist for the Mustangs.

Christopher Horton and Jensen Shafer scored goals for the Lynx in a defeat.

Dimond goalkeeper Austin Sanders saves as Chugiak forward Ajay Johnson works for the net during the state hockey tournament at the Menard Sports Center in Wasilla on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Bill Roth/ADN)

West Valley 4, Wasilla 3 (OT)

West Valley’s Darshan Nautiyal scored a pair of goals including the winner of the game in extra time and led West Valley to a 4-3 victory over Wasilla in Thursday’s final game. Nautiyal scored a goal in the first period to put West Valley ahead 1-0 and also added an assist in the second period. His game-winner at 4:30 overtime was unassisted. West Valley will play Anchorages West High on Friday at 4 p.m. in the first semi-final.

State hockey tournament girls

South/Bartlett 1, Kenai Peninsula 0

For the first time in seven years, Alaska’s high school girls’ hockey programs are holding a state tournament. The first match of the tournament at Ben Boeke Arena was marked by a low scoring affair with only one goal between the two teams. After a scoreless first two periods, Taylor Maddox found the back of the net at 10:29 into the third period for the only goal of the game on a Leyla Tieman assist.

I think we created some good chances, and I told the team to just keep that pressure up, said Bartlett/South head coach Bryce Akagi. We made the adjustment to make sure we had someone for the net. It’s hard to score when you’re not there and they were able to feed up front and score a goal.

South/Bartlett took on Kenai River in the opening round of the State Girls Hockey Tournament at Ben Boeke Arena on Thursday, February 9, 2023. (Josh Reed/ADN)

Since his team’s season consisted mostly of games against Anchorage teams due to regular season travel restrictions, he didn’t know what to expect.

We had no idea what they would do, but we just had to come out and play our game, Akagi said.

Mat-Su Valley 4, Service/East 0

The Matanuska Valley team, made up of girls from Houston, Palmer, Wasilla and Colony, scored all the goals they would eventually need to win in the first period courtesy of Kendall Ketchum. Her first came off an assist from Molly Matson, and the second was unassisted.

I thought they played pretty well, Valley coach Olivia Matson said. We had good power plays, the defense played really well every chance they got to get into the zone, stick-on-stick, and just took their chances.

The Valley team kept up offensive pressure throughout the game, even when they were short-handed on the ice, and eventually more than doubled their opponent, at 35-16. Their other two goals came from Alexa Mills in the second period at 8:25 and Tatum Harbor in the third at 12:26.

Fairbanks 8, Chugiak/Eagle River 0

The final game of the first round was marked by a show of strength from the northernmost team as the Fairbanks Arctic Bears shutout Chugiak/Eagle River. They scored multiple goals in each period, including a trio in both the second and third.

Emily Herron scored the first two in the opening period and completed the hat-trick by scoring a third in the closing period. Lilly Davies also scored several goals, with her first goal coming in the second and the other in the third period.