At Torchbearers Inc, ace TT player Manika Batra and Axio’s Gaurav Hinduja talk about finding your way to success

If there is one quality individuals should seek for themselves, it is consistent performance under ever-increasing pressure and rapid change. Whether on the sports field or in business, achieving success and being one step ahead of the competition requires a well-thought-out game plan that discerns exactly what makes some people thrive and others fail under pressure.

In the latest episode of Torchbearers Inc., an initiative of AWS and NeoNiche, table tennis champion and Olympian Manika Batra and Axios Co-founder & MD and Ironman Triathlon enthusiast Gaurav Hindujatalk about the importance of goal setting in achieving success.

Making goals achievable

The unpredictable nature of business must be balanced against something outside the company. Choose something that creates balance and a center of gravity, explains Gaurav. For him it was sports. What he learned from the Ironman journey is not to give up. Gaurav recalled finishing a race with a severe leg cramp. If he could finish that race, he could endure tough days at work.

For India’s top female table tennis player, Manika, playing sports is a full-time job. While there is constant pressure in the sport, it is important to be confident and remember the hard work in training, she believes. Pressure always comes, we need to know how to handle it, she says.

Apart from this, Gaurav talks about having a systematic game plan for a fixed period of time, say three months, twelve months or three years. Make sure timeline and goals are synced. And be ambitious enough and responsible enough to achieve them, he says.

Manika emphasizes setting both long-term and short-term goals. For example, while her long-term goal is to win an Olympic medal, her short-term goal is to focus on the next tournament.

According to Gaurav, one must develop three important business skills: being calm and confident, being a quick decision maker and being able to negotiate.

Strive for discipline

Gaurav learned the importance of mentorship at a young age through coaching from his father. He has continued the same today by hiring a professional mentor. Alternatively, Manika thinks it is very important to have a coach, if there is no one to motivate you then motivate yourself.

Both Manika and Gaurav agree that self-discipline is an important characteristic to achieve success. Discipline is the hardest thing there is, but the key to success. Strive for discipline in what you do. If you stay disciplined, you open the door to freedom, shares Gaurav.

In sports, the most important thing is to be disciplined. Be focused and committed. Also keep cheering everyone on, because athletes work hard. Be there for them says doll.

Gaurav also advises fellow entrepreneurs to find a passion or hobby, be it art or sport, outside of work to balance the stress of doing business. He also emphasizes prioritizing work-life balance.

Speaking of choosing the right partner to help you scale and succeed, Gaurav draws parallels with AWS. AWS is a service provider that really empowers you. How do you trust a partner who is not in the office every day? Someone invisible. We don’t see the people at AWS. As long as things are going well, we trust the person. When things go bad, we wonder if the person is working. The people who stand up and are there for you when things go bad are the ones you never want to lose for the rest of your life. That’s how we think about everyone, he explains.

More about the episode

In the last episode, Manika and Gaurav engage in conversation with Shayamal Vallabhjee, a renowned leadership performance coach and India’s first sports scientist. Shayamal will urge them on different facets of their lives that helped them to overcome difficulties and achieve success.

At the end of the show, Shayamal says: The common thread between all the people depicted in Torchbearers is that they are all students of their art. They learn every day. Always be a student who is dedicated to your craft and art. Stick to that process and success will manifest.

