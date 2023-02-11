Hunt named to Tewaaraton Watch List





BETHLEHEM, Pa. – On the day of Lehigh women’s lacrosse’s season opener, junior goalie Hayley Hunt has been named on the Tewaaraton Watch List, announced Friday evening. The lists feature the top players from all three divisions of NCAA lacrosse and highlight the early contenders for the 2023 Tewaaraton Award. The Tewaaraton Award annually honors the best male and female lacrosse players in the United States. The selection committees are composed of top-notch collegiate coaches and are appointed annually by The Tewaaraton Foundation. Prior to Lehigh’s season opener against Delaware on Friday afternoon, Hunt earned three preseason honors. Most recently, the Philadelphia native was named an IL Women preseason All-American on Feb. 3. Before that, Hunt was named preseason Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Year and preseason All-Patriot League on January 24 and preseason All-American by USA Lacrosse Magazine on January 10. Last season, Hunt started all 18 games for the Mountain Hawks, making double saves in 15 of 18 games. She finished her sophomore year as the nation’s leader in saves (216) and save percentage (.543). The junior finished the 2022 season with second-team All-Patriot League honors and All-American honorable mention from both USA Lacrosse Magazine and IL Women. In Lehigh’s first game of the 2023 season, Hunt scored five saves against the Blue Hens. Hunt added two groundballs in Lehigh’s 13-11 loss to Delaware on Friday afternoon. Hunt and the Mountain Hawks will return to Bethlehem on Wednesday, February 15 to hold Saint Joseph’s at the Ulrich Sports Complex. The opening draw is scheduled for 3 p.m. with coverage on ESPN+. Like Lehigh Women’s Lacrosse op Facebook and continued Twitter And Instagram for exclusive content, team updates and more.

