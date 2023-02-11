Cricket coach UP suspended after video of underage player giving massage goes viral





A cricket coach from Uttar Pradesh was suspended after a video went viral of him getting a massage from an underage player. UP’s sports director has ordered an investigation into the incident.

New Delhi ,

A screenshot of the viral video.

By India Today Web Desk: A cricket coach at Ravindra Kishore Shahi Sports Stadium in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, has been suspended after a video went viral showing him getting a massage from an underage player. The incident is being investigated by UP government officials. Sports Director Dr RP Singh issued the suspension orders after learning of the viral video showing the coach and guard, Abdul Ahad, receiving a massage from an underage cricket trainee at the hostel. According to the order, Ahad will report to the regional office in Lucknow during the suspension period. The sports director has appointed deputy director of sports RN Singh as the investigative officer, who will soon file a report. READ ALSO | This father-daughter moment from her annual prom is going viral. IPS officer shares video The sports department launched an investigation after the video went viral two days ago. It is said that the video was from last August. Meanwhile, another video is also widely shared in which the underage player makes serious accusations against the coach. The player accused the coach of using foul language and forcing him to massage him and not letting him go home. He also claimed that the coach did not let him talk to his father. READ ALSO | Ajmer police register case against couple in love on a moving bicycle. viral video The coach told India Today that he fell while playing badminton in August and suffered a back injury. He claimed that he asked the player to give him a massage because he was in pain. He said he did not know who made the video and why. However, as soon as the district administration noticed the video, a three-person team led by Sadar ADM was formed by order of the district magistrate. This committee will submit its report within three days. Published on: February 10, 2023

