Despite being a year away from Notre Dame Football, Brian Kelly news is king

Happy Friday now let’s break out the triple option for Notre Dame Football. BRIAN KELLY EVERYWHERE The news came on Thursday evening and spread like wildfire on Twitter… Brian Kelly filed for divorce from his wife Paqui. The thing is though… it became pretty obvious that the full story wasn’t there. All three adult Kelly children quickly took to Twitter to disown the story. But that wasn’t the full story either. Many people wondered why the news outlet hadn’t retracted the story and deleted the tweet after all the kids said everything was fine. LSU fans who are still a bit unfamiliar with legal names, time frames and street addresses shouted FAKE NEWS. Why was this story still relevant? Well… it’s because things didn’t go well a few days earlier when Brian Kelly hired a lawyer filing for divorce. Shortly after the first report surfaced, the news outlet edited the original story with a note that the couple reconciled between the filing and Thursday, BATON ROUGE — LSU head football coach Brian Kelly filed for divorce from his wife of 28 this week, according to court records, but sources say the couple have reconciled and will try to get the matter taken out of court. So why do we care? Honestly not. I enjoyed making a Catholic joke because that’s what I do, but they can and should do what they want. I just found out how the whole thing was treated as a bit of a laugh. WE CAN’T STOP YOU BK! ABOUT COACHES TALK NOT IN SOUTH BEND… Football Scoop’s John Brice provided another update on Notre Dame’s search for a new offensive coordinator. Interviews are ongoing, but the focus (it seems) has been on three coaches: STUDENT ATHLETE I mean…that’s why they’re in Notre Dame. On and off the football field @FightingIrish‘s Jack Kiser takes a Swiss Army knife approach to life. That’s why Mendoza’s Accounting Immersion Program worked so well for him. It helped him expand his skills to pursue a master’s degree in Accountancy: https://t.co/5SAoKVHEX0 ND Business (@NDBusiness) February 7, 2023 THINGS FROM BRENDAN This year’s Clemson game was the best experience I’ve ever had attending a Notre Dame game, but man… sitting up in the press box for that BC game… scenic pic.twitter.com/al4miWwBNW Brendan (@verypirates) February 9, 2023 In 2019, Notre Dame set the school record for scoring with 36.8 points per game. As of 2009, there are 80 schools that average higher than that. Whatever direction ND takes for its OC, I hope they pay more attention to taking risks and being explosive. pic.twitter.com/uJICCHy0qO Brendan (@verypirates) February 9, 2023

