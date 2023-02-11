The French Table Tennis Federation and Eleven France agree





With the organization of the first French VR championships and the collaboration with the American agency For Fun Labs, creator of the game Eleven VR Table Tennis, the FFTT has reached another milestone in the development of the practice of table tennis in reality. agree with the association Eleven France. In particular, this partnership will allow it to organize its own competition circuit dedicated to this discipline, qualifying for the French VR Championships. Eleven France is an association founded less than a year ago to unite practitioners of the game Eleven VR Table Tennis. This community already has over 800 members on its Discord server and continues to grow. The FFTT and Eleven France have been working together for a few months and this relationship has now been established through an agreement. This allows Eleven France to contribute to the development of PingVR together with the Federation. It is together that in the future the FFTT and Eleven France will develop PingVR on the territory, accompanied by Eleven VR Table Tennis, a partner of the Federation. Eleven France will assist the federation in the organization of the French VR Championships and will offer events in collaboration with the FFTT, including the French Senior Table Tennis Championships in Antibes. In the future, with Eleven France’s tools, leagues, committees and clubs will also be able to offer their own virtual tournaments by accessing a site that their organization allows. In addition, Eleven France will provide its tools to facilitate the organization and management of the Federation’s first VR competition circuit. This competition circuit, called the « Classic Series », will consist of 6 national tournaments, offered in February, March, April, May, September and October and will allow participants to qualify for the next French PingVR Championships to be held on December 16 and 17, 2023. Registration state open to all players with a license from the Federation, in a club or with the new freedom license from the FFTT. Each tournament can contain 3 divisions depending on the total number of registered players: the Classic Pro, the Classic Plus and the Classic. During each tournament, all players will score points that will qualify them for the 2023 French VR Championships. All results of this league circuit will be available on the Federation’s website at the end of each tournament. Gilles Erb, President of the FFTT: “PingVR is one of the hot topics for the Federation today, where the stakes are high. The FFTT cannot handle this project alone, which requires special and specific skills to meet the expectations of a new audience. Synergy is needed and this agreement makes it possible. We are very happy with this partnership with Eleven France, which allows us to work more efficiently and to have more ambitions. » Stéphane Pachis, President of Eleven France: “The French Table Tennis Federation is an innovative federation that is trying to change things, which is great for the interest of the public who will try to maybe adopt this growing practice. I think it is a real partnership that will last and I am convinced that we will do great things through our common will. » View the full Classic Series rules Download the press release

