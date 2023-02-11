Froe breaks two school records at BU Valentine Invite





Meet results BOSTON, MASS. sophomore Marley questions of Union College women’s track and field had an outstanding afternoon on the track, breaking two school records in the 60 meters and 200 meters at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational. Every runner in the women’s race set a new season record on the day, including new personal bests on Friday afternoon. Froe set two personal bests in her best performance of the season. She started the women’s day off with a lightning-fast sprint of 8.19 seconds over 60 meters, breaking her own school record of 8.20 from earlier in the season. Froe continued her 60-meter finish with another record race in the 200-meter dash. Froe clocked a time of 25.99, breaking the record set by Noemie Bechu ’17 in 2015. This time is also a new personal best for Froe. Classmate Gabriel Baker also had an excellent afternoon on the track, setting two personal bests in the 200m and 400m sprint. Baker started her afternoon with a 27.25 in the 200-meter dash, which is 0.02 seconds faster than her previous record. In the 400-meter sprint, she clocked a blistering 1:01.59, setting another new record in the event, surpassing her previous record of 1:01.75. Junior Caroline Stanton also set personal bests in both events she ran this afternoon. Stanton’s previous record in the 200 meters was a 28.13, but clocked a 27.90 for a new career best in the event. In the 400 meters, Stanton raced to a 1:01.84 finish, beating her career best of 1:02.10. sophomore Kat Dacey also competed in the mile for the grenade and white on Friday, clocking a 5:14.46 mile that was a new season best and 0.02 seconds off her career best in the event. The rest of the women’s team will compete in the Middlebury Invitational tomorrow. The meeting starts at 12 noon

