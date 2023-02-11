Sports and Culture Fund stimulates cricket revival

Sport

TT Cricket Board Chairman Azim Bassarath. -AYANNA KINSALE

GOVERNMENTS The Sports and Culture Fund is praised for the significant contribution it has made to national youth development.

The commendation came from TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Chairman Azim Bassarath at the official opening of the 2023 cricket season, on Saturday, at Queens Park Oval in Port-of-Spain.

Bassarath spoke in the presence of fund officials, players and officials from the Queens Park I and Preysal teams taking part in one of the opening four Premier League I competition matches.

The fund was represented by chairman of the board Debra Coryat-Patton, secretary and representative of the cabinet of Prime Minister Wendy Barton and director Esther Inniss of the Ministry of Culture.

The chairman of the TTCB said the fund’s support has been crucial in ensuring the development programs and matches of the cricket organisations.

This season marks the fourth year that the Sports and Culture Fund has helped us organize the biggest national cricket tournament on the local calendar for the top clubs, said Bassarath.

This season is particularly important as for the first time Premier League I clubs including defending champions Queens Park, Preysal, PowerGen Sports Club and Merryboys will be involved in matches over three consecutive days.

Based on our research and consultation, it was shown that a radical change was needed to improve the lot of the Red Force team, as our team last won the four-day regional championship in 2006, Bassarath said.

I stated before and it was a key point recently in the CWI report on the underperformance of the Caribbean teams at last year’s T20 ICC World Cup that we need to play more red ball cricket, Bassarath said.

He said three uninterrupted games are scheduled for this season, and all Premier League I games in 2024 are planned to be three consecutive days.

It is the beginning of the process of putting us back at the top of the Caribbean with the longest form of the game and the TTCB would like to express its appreciation to the Sports and Culture Fund for making this a reality, Bassarath said.

In her remarks, delivered in a light drizzle at the Oval on Friday before officials met the players, Barton noted that the fourth-year fund was a major sponsor of TT cricket.

And she thanked the TTCB for the opportunity to provide an overview of the level of involvement of the boards in the sponsorship of sporting and cultural events.

If you meet all the criteria set by the board for managing the fund, you may receive some sponsorship that falls within the remit of the prime minister’s office, Barton said.

The Sports and Culture Fund and the Board of Directors of the Sports and Culture Fund were established by Law No. 31 of 1988 with amendments enshrined in Law No. 25 of 1993.

It was established to: facilitate the provision of sporting and cultural facilities; allow grants and loans to be made to deserving individuals, groups and organizations according to criteria established by the Board. It can also undertake any other activity related to sports and culture; or do all things incidental to or conducive to the attainment of the above purposes.

Barton said funding to support grants to successful applicants is received from the National Lottery Control Board’s Instant Lottery Surplus, which represents the amount realized after defraying all expenses and prize money payments from the proceeds received from each instant lottery.

The fund’s board consists of chairman Debra Coryat-Patton; Secretary and Representative of the Prime Minister’s Office Wendy Barton, Secretary and Representative of the Prime Minister’s Office; Beverly Reid-Samuel, an executive representing the Department of Sports; Mala Mohammed, a director representing the Ministry of Finance; Esther Inniss, a director representing the Ministry of Culture; Hasely Crawford, representative of sports and culture; and Devon Seale, representing Culture.

Support is provided in the form of grants, which may be made to individuals or organizations in support of sporting and cultural activities, as deemed appropriate by the Board.

As a general rule, partial funding of the total cost of a funding application will be considered.

Recipients of subsidies from the Sports and Culture Fund are not eligible for further support within twelve (12) months after approval by the Board of the last subsidy.

The board will not consider an application from a previous applicant who has not accounted for the funds received.

Notwithstanding compliance with Board requests, it reserves the right to approve applications subject to availability of funds.

When dealing with applications for funding of sporting and cultural activities, the board will:

Determining whether individuals and organizations are eligible for financial support from the Sports and Culture Fund; determine the feasibility of undertaking projects that contribute to sports and culture within TT.