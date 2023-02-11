Does Rakell regret staying with penguins?





ANAHEIM, California – Rickard Rakell was eligible for unrestricted free pick last summer, able to walk away from the Pittsburgh Penguins and auction himself off to any team interested in signing him. There seemed to be no shortage of that, given that Rakell was in the prime of his career and had long since established his reputation as a solid winger in the top six. Unlike some high-profile teammates whose contracts were expiring, he had no particular ties to the region or the franchise, as he played in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs less than two months before the New York Rangers finished the Penguins’ season. was acquired from Anaheim. . But while there would certainly have been a nice market for him, Rakell didn’t bother to explore it. He signed a six-year contract with a $5 million salary cap on July 11, two days before the start of free duty. On Thursday, as he prepared for his first game at the Honda Center since the Ducks traded him to the Penguins on March 21 for Zach Aston-Reese, Dom Simon, goaltender Calle Clang and a second-round draft choice, Rakell said he had no doubts has. about choosing to stay with them. “No (sorry)”, he said after training. “Not at all. I’m exactly where I want to be. There was a lot of excitement, just last season (to the Penguins) and with key players like (Malkin, Kris Letang and Bryan Rust) signing again. “At the moment I just want to try to win. I think I gave myself my best chance (by re-signing).” Rakell, who has shuttled between the first and second line this season, has been in the No. 1 unit with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel as of late and will be there when the Penguins meet the Ducks at 10:08 PM on Friday. He has 18 goals and 15 assists in 50 games, ranking fourth in the team scoring race. Rakell is also working on the top power play and is tied with Evgeny Malkin for the team leader in goals in favor of the man, with eight. As the Pittsburgh Penguins try to secure a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference, Anaheim has been stranded at the bottom of the Pacific Division, still going through the rebuild that prompted management to part ways with Rakell in the first place. Rakell said the 2022-23 edition of the Ducks is “quite similar” to the edition that was here when it was shared at the trade deadline last season. “Clearly they’ve lost some great leaders like (Ryan) Getzlaf and Hampus (Lindholm) and (Josh) Manson,” he said. “It’s a young team trying to build something up again.” And he remains a member of the oldest team in the NHL by choice, still chasing the championship dream that took him across the continent last winter.

