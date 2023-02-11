No. 23 Wrestling loses to No. 1 Penn State in front of sold-out crowds





PISCATAWAY, NJ In front of a sellout crowd of 7,848, No. 23 Rutgers wrestling (10-6, 2-5) lost to No. 1 Penn State (14-0, 7-0), 33-8, on Friday night at Jersey Mike’s Arena. It was the second-highest attendance for a wrestling match in school history, as No. 16 Dean Peterson (125) and No. 15 Joe Heilman (133) opened the dual with back-to-back wins to mark action for the Scarlet Knights in their final home game of the season. Rutgers averaged 5,018 fans per home game at Jersey Mike’s Arena this season, the second-highest average in school history (2018–19; 5,038). “It was a big crowd tonight,” said the head coach Scott Goodale “Our guys love wrestling here. It was great to see that. They were interested in it from the start, but we have to keep them in and we couldn’t. I appreciate the support. I appreciate the administration, the marketing team, they have done a lot of cool things for this competition.” Top wrestling crowds at Jersey Mike’s Arena 8,321 SELL OUT (Jan 28, 2018 vs. No. 1 Penn State)

7,848 SELL OUT (February 10, 2023 vs. No. 1 Penn State)

7,545 (Jan 13, 2019 vs No. 3 Oklahoma State)

6,754 (December 8, 2017 vs. No. 7 Iowa)

6,365 (December 10, 2021 vs. Army) Prior to the game, RU honored five student-athletes as part of Senior Night Devon Britton , Alex Esposito , Andrew Gapas , Joe Heilman And Billy Janzer . Peterson faced Gary Steen in one of his most impressive performances of the season, coming off twice in the opening period for a quick 4–1 lead. Peterson nearly held Steen at the end of the second period for a four-point near-fall and finished the fight with a 21-6 technical fall to push RU out ahead of PSU, 5-0. Heilmann followed up against Baylor Shunk and started quickly with two takedowns in the first three minutes of action. The graduate student would add another takedown en route to a 7-2 final, giving the Scarlet Knights an 8-0 lead in two games. Penn State would go on to win the night’s final eight games. Rutgers will struggle at No. 10 Nebraska to close out its dual Sunday schedule in Lincoln. The match is scheduled for 1pm ET on Big Ten Plus. Box Score

No. 1 Penn State 33, No. 23 Rutgers 8

Presence: 7,848

125: 16/18 Dean Peterson (RU) on Gary Steen (PSU) by TF, 21-6 (6:41); RU leads 5-0

133: 15/14 Joe Heilman (RU) over Baylor Shunk (PSU) by Dec., 7-2; RU leads 8-0

141: 6/3 Beau Bartlett (PSU) over 19/HM Joseph Oliveri (RU) by MD, 12-1; RU leads 8-4

149: 13/12 Shayne Van Ness (PSU) on NR/HM Tony White (RU) by MD, 21-9; game tied, 8-8

157: 8/8 Levi Haines (PSU) over NR/HM Andrew Clark (RU) on Dec., 8-2; PSU leads, 11-8

165: 9/10 Alex Facundo (PSU) passed Luke Gayer (RU) by MD, 25-12; PSU leads, 15-8

174: 1/1 Carter Starocci (PSU) passed Jackson Turley (RU) by MD, 16-3; PSU leads, 19-8

184: 1/1 Aaron Brooks (PSU) on 14/15 Brian Soldano (RU) by TF, 18-3 (4:05); PSU leads, 24-8

197: 3/2 Max Dean (PSU) above NR/HM Billy Janzer (RU) by MD, 11-2; PSU leads, 28-8

HWT: 2/2 Greg Kerkviliet (PSU) passed Kyle Epperley (RU) by TF, 16-0 (2:06); PSU wins, 33-8

