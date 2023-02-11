



The Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023, a group of nine that includes Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas, will soon be inducted into Canton, Ohio, but which group of players could follow them in 2024? Some of the NFL’s top players from the late 1990s, 2000s and 2010s will be eligible for immortalization next year, as players who retired after the 2018 season will be on the ballot for the first time. Here’s a look at some of the notable candidates eligible for Pro Football Hall of Fame inaugural year: Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023:Joe Thomas, DeMarcus Ware among the 9 elected Season prices 2022:Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named NFL MVP for second time Super Bowl Central: Super Bowl 57 odds, Eagles-Chiefs matchups, stats and more NFL Awards:Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin makes surprise appearance at awards ceremony Antonio Gates One of the most accomplished tight ends in NFL history, Gates finished his career with eight Pro Bowl appearances and three All-Pro nominations. He ranks seventh all-time in his career in receiving touchdowns (116). Gates spent his entire 16-year career with the Chargers. Julius Peppers He won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2002, but Peppers had one of the most impressive NFL careers in recent history. He made nine Pro Bowls and was named an All-Pro three times, appearing in 226 games and recording 159 sacks. Peppers also ranks second all-time in forced fumbles with 52. Andrew Happiness Although relatively tall in his first year of eligibility, Luck remains one of the more recognizable names on the list. He was one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks before abruptly retiring after just six seasons, winning four Pro Bowls and winning Comeback Player of the Year in 2018. A lot of Ngata was a dominant defensive tackle, with five Pro Bowl appearances and two All-Pro nominations. Over 13 years, Ngata recorded 32 sacks and won Super Bowl 47 with the Ravens. Brandon Marshall Marshall made six Pro Bowls and played for six teams during his 13-year career. He is in the top 30 all-time for yards receiving (23rd), receiving touchdowns (25th), and receiving yards per game (28th). Jamal Karel Charles had an extremely productive running back career, earning two All-Pro nominations and making four Pro Bowls. He ranks fifth all-time and first among running backs with a career average of 5.4 yards per rush. Eric Berry Had he played a 10th season with the Chiefs, Berry would have added a Super Bowl to the safety’s already impressive roster, which includes five Pro Bowl nods and three All-Pro honors, in addition to a Comeback Player of the Year prize in 2015. Phil Dawson Headlining the special team members on their debut voting, Dawson retired in 2018 with an impressive work record. He made only one Pro Bowl during his 20-year career, but the kicker tallied 1,847 points and finished ninth in total field goals scored (441).

