Abbotsford’s Yale Hockey Academy now operates independently of the school district





The Yale Hockey Academy will no longer be run by the Abbotsford School District as it was announced that all of the program’s hockey activities will be formally transferred to a new group. YHA has been offered as a school district program since its inception in 2004, but starting in July, the program will be owned and operated by a group led by current YHA operations coordinator Brad Bowen. The school district shared Wednesday (Feb. 8) that during an in-camera board meeting in January 2023, the decision was made to reach an agreement with Bowen’s group. This is according to a press release from the school district that YHA was the only high school hockey academy in the county operated by a school district. They also stated that “the functioning of the sports academy within the boundaries of the existing school board policy and the School Act was becoming increasingly difficult”. Bowen has been with the program since 2006 and has over 20 years of teaching experience. He has been involved in scouting with Major Junior (Portland Winterhawks) and the NHL. Billy Wilms, the academy coordinator and teacher with the program, shared on social media that he is happy to be given the opportunity to keep his role with the program. Happy to continue my role as an educator with @YHA_Lions and am excited about this positive step for this program! @boknowshockey pic.twitter.com/A19ZUnB7fW — Billy Wilms (@YaleSportAcademy) February 9, 2023 “I am excited to continue my role as an educator at @YHA_Lions and excited about this positive move for this program.” Wilms also confirmed that YHA team members Erin Thornton, Andy Neilsen, Mark Holick, Derry Menard, Doneau Menard, Bryan Gourlie and Antonio Domingo will also retain their roles with the new ownership group. I am also excited to continue working with these other key pillars of the program’s success: @Thortshockey1 @NLGoaltending @coachholly68 @Nardsderry @DonziHockey @bryanourlie @CoachDomingo and all other coaches and trainers! #GoYaleGo — Billy Wilms (@YaleSportAcademy) February 9, 2023 Communication with families prior to the decision was shared with the parents/guardians involved in the program. The program has U15, U15 Prep, U17 Prep and U18 Prep teams. The four prep teams all compete in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League. In March, it was reported that the cost for the program was set at $18,300 in 2022. They train at the Summit Center in west Abbotsford. The YHA has been an important development path for a number of professional hockey talents, including: Devon Toews, Dylan Cozens, Bowen Byram, Noah Juulsen, Shea Theodore and Jake Virtanen. The program made headlines in 2021 when a record 15 players were elected to the 2021 WHL Draft. For more information visit ysadevelopment.com. abbotsfordBC Minor HockeyBreaking News Hockey

