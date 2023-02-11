FanCraze adds 12 English county cricket clubs to partnership portfolio





Digital collectibles specialist FanCraze has agreed to another cricket-related non-fungible token (NFT) partnership, signing multi-year agreements with 12 English county sides. Confirmed: Teams include Lancashire, Middlesex, Somerset, Glamorgan, Sussex, Derbyshire, Durham, Gloucestershire, Kent, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire

FanCraze to produce collectibles and player cards, which can be traded and sold through the company’s NFT platform

The NFTs can also be used to unlock real world experiences Context: FanCraze already has partnerships with several major cricketing properties including the International Cricket Council (ICC), the SA20 Twenty20 league, Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Indian Premier League (IPL) teams the Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and the Rajasthan Royals. It also launched the first-ever cricket non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for women last year. In March 2022, FanCraze raised $100 million in Series A funding found under the leadership of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo. Remark: We are proud to partner with Kent Cricket, along with other legendary clubs in the English County ecosystem, said Anshum Bhambri, CEO of FanCraze. We are excited to build a new paradigm of engagement between these legendary institutions and their fans by leveraging digital assets, gamification and experiences where money can’t buy. Next one: The English counties hope the partnerships will be the first step in their Web 3.0 journeys and allow them to bring new experiences to fans and deepen engagement with younger audiences. For FanCraze, it solidifies its position as the sport’s digital collecting partner of choice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportspromedia.com/news/fancraze-nfts-digital-collectibles-english-county-cricket/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos