Sports
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Unveiled at NFL Honors
Nine individuals were awarded football immortality on Thursday as part of their election for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
They are: offensive tackle Joe Thomas, linebacker Zach Thomas, linebacker DeMarcus Ware, cornerback Darrelle Revis, cornerback Rond Barber, coach Don Coryell (deceased), linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive lineman Joe Klecko, and cornerback Ken Riley (deceased).
The newest batch of inductees was announced at the “NFL Honors” show. They will take their place in Canton, Ohio, on August 5. A selection committee of 49 people met on January 17 to vote on the 19 finalists.
Here’s more about each of the nine newest Pro Football Hall of Famers.
Around barber
No cornerback in history has more sacks, and he is the only player in NFL history with at least 45 interceptions and 25 sacks. He returned eight of his 47 regular-season interceptions for touchdowns. Barber won Super Bowl 37 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team he spent his entire 16-year career with.
Don Coryell
A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, Coryell has been eligible for the Hall for 36 years and the last seven finalists. He coached 14 seasons with the St. Louis Caridnals (1973-77) and the San Diego Chargers (1978-1986), taking both teams to the postseason. During his college coaching career, Joe Gibbs and John Madden were assistants to his staff.
Chuck Howley
Howley was drafted seventh overall in the 1958 draft by the West Virginia Chicago Bears. He retired the following season after suffering what was considered a career-ending injury. But he entered West Virginia’s alumni competition in 1961 and made a comeback that landed him in Canton. He was the MVP of Super Bowl 5, making him the first defensive player (and non-quarterback) to win that honor. He is also the only Super Bowl MVP from the losing team. Howley was an All-Pro from 1966-70 and was inducted into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor in 1977.
Joe Klecko
Only five New York Jets players have retired their jerseys, and Kelcko’s No. 73 is one of them. He is the second player in NFL history, along with Frank Gifford, to be selected to the Pro Bowl in three different positions.
Darrel Revis
At the height of his career, no quarterback would even look in Revis’ direction. Hence the iconic nickname “Revis Island” which he picked up early in his career with the Jets. He finished his career with 29 interceptions and 139 passes and was also a member of the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl 49 team. Revis and Joe Thomas are the only first-ball Hall of Famers in this year’s class.
And Riley
A quarterback at the University of Florida A&M, he converted to cornerback for his 15 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals (1969-1983). He led the AFC in interceptions for three seasons and is tied for fifth with Charles Woodson on the NFL’s all-time interceptions list. Riley was nicknamed “Mr. Bengal” and died on June 7, 2020 in his native Bartow, Florida.
Joe Thomas
The 21st century version of the NFL’s Ironmen, Thomas played 10,363 consecutive snaps at one point in his career that ended after a torn triceps on October 22, 2017. Thomas retired after that season, but not before his first offensive lineman to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10 seasons, all with the Cleveland Browns. He allowed a total of 30 sacks during his career and was a first-team All-Pro in six seasons.
Zak Thomas
Thomas made an immediate impact winning AFC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1996 with the Miami Dolphins, where he played from 1996-2007. Thomas amassed 100 tackles in each of his first 11 seasons and was a five-time first-team All-Pro. He finished his career with 20.5 sacks and played his last season in 2008 with the Dallas Cowboys.
De Marcus Ware
In his 12 NFL seasons, Ware played on only one team with a losing record. With the Dallas Cowboys (2005-13), he twice led the NFL in sacks (2008, 2010) and holds the Cowboys career record with 117. Ware won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos, he had two sacks and four quarterback hits in the game and was named a first-team All-Pro four times.
