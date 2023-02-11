Sports
MSU hockey ready for the biggest weekend of the season against rival Michigan
The next installment of college hockey’s most played rivalry taking place this weekend will have major postseason implications for both sides.
No. No. 15 Michigan State and No. 6 Michigan are two of four teams tied for second in 30 points in the Big Ten with just three weeks left in the regular season. No. No. 7 Ohio State and No. 8 Penn State are the other two second-place teams. Minnesota is well ahead with 43 points.
The regular season winner receives a bye into the first round of the conference tournament, while the second through fourth place teams receive home ice in their first round.
The Spartans (15-13-2 overall, 9-9-2 Big Ten) jumped into the heat of battle for home ice with last weekend’s sweep of Notre Dame. Goaltender Dylan St. Cyr was awarded the first star of the week in the Big Ten after his 65 saves in the two games against his former team, including a shutout.
“It was a good weekend for our team, and I thought the building was electric and (St. Cyr) had a really good weekend,” said MSU coach Adam Nightingale. “It’s been a fun way for our seniors to go out, but the way everyone has agreed on the way we want to do things leads us into this weekend and a big opportunity.”
Coming from a sweep of last place Wisconsin, MSU and UM (18-9-1, 10-8) split their first run this season in December, with both sides winning 2-1 games on home ice.
Take advantage of the schedule
It’s MSU’s turn for an advantageous schedule as the Spartans host Michigan on Friday and the Wolverines will admit a home game for the teams to play in the annual “Duel in the D” Saturday night at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena. The two schools alternate giving up a home game for the Detroit game each year.
MSU is 11-4-1 at home this season, with two of those losses coming in non-conference and two against No. 1 Minnesota. With a win on Friday, MSU would go on to beat the rest of the Big Ten, outside of the top-ranked Gophers, playing at Munn Arena in the regular season.
MSU will announce another sold-out crowd for Friday’s game in Munn, as it has been for all of the Spartans’ Big Ten games. This marks the first time since the 2011–12 season that MSU has recorded double-digit home wins in a season.
“It’s a really exciting week every time you play against Michigan, and this time it means a lot to the standings,” senior forward Erik Middendorf said. “Everyone knows how important home ice is in the playoffs, so from now on every game means something. I’m delighted we can play this game at home this year after playing with Yost last year. The Munnsters have turned up this year and we’ve been really good at home.”
MSU will likely need a minimum of six points in its final four games to earn a top-four finish and home ice.
Red hot Wolverines
Michhigan has had its ups and downs this season, dealing with absences due to the World Junior Tournament and a disease outbreak that left so many Wolverines unable to play at one point that they had to dress up a reserve goaltender as a forward.
But over the past three weeks, UM has become healthier with almost the entire lineup in place and has won five of six games, the only overtime defeat on the road against Minnesota.
The Wolverines play their best hockey, led by freshman phenom Adam Fantilli, whose 45 points in just 24 games played leads all of college hockey. Fantilli was not in the line-up for the first series between these teams.
“(Fantilli) is a really talented player and he has a long track record as an impact player and obviously we will have to be aware of him,” said Nightingale. “We had two very good games before and they are a very good team. Both games were tight and I expect both games to be close again.”
Little trouble at Caesars Arena
Detroit hasn’t been a friendly host for the Spartans lately, as they’ve dropped to Michigan in the “Duel in the D” for the past four and have yet to win a game against UM at Little Caesars Arena.
The Spartans have not won the “Duel in the D” since winning both the 2014-15 season and the 2015-16 season. They have only won once since 2004, a 2-1 victory in the 2010-11 season.
Either way, the MSU players seem eager to play in the atmosphere at LCA, which is generally one of the most attended college hockey games of the season nationwide.
“The fans have been exceptional all year and there will be a ton of people at Little Caesars showing their support,” said sophomore defenseman David Gucciardi. “Especially with the way the standings are, there’s a lot involved and that excites us a lot and we’re really working to be ready to go for those games.”
Friday’s game in Munn, televised on Bally Sports Detroit, is at 7 p.m. Saturday’s game in Detroit, which will air on ESPNU, is scheduled for an 8 p.m. puck drop.
Contact Nathaniel Bott at [email protected]
|
