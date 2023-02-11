Sports
Transform magazine: 2021 Transform Awards Asia – Past winners – Asia
SECTOR
Best Visual Identity by a Charity, NGO or NFP
Gold – British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai and JWDK.
Silver – NUS Giving and Superunion
Bronze – The Sailors Home and Mission to Seafarers and Sedgwick Richardson
Best visual identity from the energy and utilities industry
Gold – Shenergy and Siegel+Gale
Best visual identity from the engineering and manufacturing industry
Gold – RAYTOOLS and Hauns branding design and strategy ltd.
Silver – Guangdong Shenling Environmental Systems and Sedgwick Richardson
Best visual identity in the financial services industry
Gold – Standard Chartered and Lippincott
Silver – Ringan and Superunion
Bronze – Typhoon Wealth and Sedgwick Richardson
Bronze – Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB) and Landor & Fitch
Highly recommended – Citi and Shift.
Highly acclaimed – Vantage FX and Prophet
Best visual identity in the FMCG industry
Gold – Julie’s and Superunion
Best visual identity from the food and beverage industry
Gold – Jing-A and MetaDesign China Limited
Silver – Heineken Asia Pacific – Tiger and Elmwood Design
Bronze – Wild Honey and Shift.
Highly recommended – Ring Road Bakery and Shift.
Best visual identity from the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector
Gold – Geometry Healthtech and BRU: D
Silver – Lifestyles and Shift.
Bronze – Alibaba – AliHealth and Siegel+Gale
Highly recommended – Tang Shan Central Hospital and Siegel+Gale
Best visual identity from the lifestyle and wellness sector
Gold – Good Vibes and 1HQ Brand Agency Singapore
Silver – OMNO and Shift.
Bronze – Casarte and Siegel+Gale
Highly Praised – Chicface and Hauns branding design and strategy ltd.
|
