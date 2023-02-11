Evan Clark earns 100th Illinois win with Braggin Rights Sweep





Next game: Illinois state 2/12/2023 | 12:00 CT Feb 12 (Sun) / 12 PM CT Illinois state ST. LOUIS Fighting Illini women’s tennis secured a 4-0 sweep in the 2023 edition of Braggin’ Rights on Friday night from St. Louis. Illinois took the double before taking straight-set victories on singles courts 3, 4 and 5. “I am so happy for our kids with a great win today,” the head coach shared Eve Clark . “They did so many good things and just fell a little short, so it was great for them to get a solid team win against a very good Missouri team.” Illinois improves to 3-3 in the young season and is now 4-0 all-time against Missouri. The victory also marked the 100e of Clark’s time in Illinois. He is the fourth straight Illini head coach to reach 100 wins with the program and now holds a 100-70 record during his eight seasons with UI. “I’m so grateful and honored to be in Illinois,” Clark continued. “Aside from wins, it’s a really special place and I’m just extremely lucky to be here. I’ve had so many great student-athletes, assistant coaches and support staff responsible for the wins, so thank you for all of their hard work.” .” The match took place at Missouri’s temporary indoor home of Vetta Sunset in St. Louis, Mo. With only five courts available, No. 6 singles would not begin until a court became available. Illinois claimed the double point of the game thanks to quick work on the No. 2 round Emily Casatti And Josie Frazier and a strong finish at number 3 Ashley Yes And Violet Martinez . Casati and Frazier recorded a 6-1 win, their third win together this season. After trailing 2-3, Yeah and Martinez fired back with four wins in a row to clinch the double point for the Illini. The Illini claimed all five first sets ending (No. 1-5). Courts 1 and 2 would see Missouri claim set two to tie the battles, but neither would get to a third set. Megan Hesser was first of the singles courts after moving up the lineup to No. 3. She earned a 6–2, 6–4 victory to lead Illinois 2–0 into the game. Heuser trailed 0-2 in the first set before winning six games in a row. Kasia driver put the Illini ahead 3-0 into the game after a 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 5. Moments later Josie Frazier took victory for the Orange and Blue with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over No. 4. The Illini wrap up the weekend at home on Sunday when the State of Illinois comes to town for a CT tilt at noon at the Atkins Tennis Center. FULL RESULTS Doubles No. 1 Kate Duong / Megan Hesser v. Inah Canete/Martinez (MIZ) – 4-3, unfinished

No. 2 Emily Casatti / Josie Frazier final Artimedi/Masic (MIZ) 6-1

number 3 Violet Martinez / Ashley Yes final Mae Canete/Schwarte (MIZ) 6-3 Single people No. 1 Kate Duong v Mae Canete (MIZ) 7-6 (5), 5-7, unfinished

No. 2 No. 72 Ashley Yes vs. No. 87 Laura Masic (MIZ) 6-4, 5-7, unfinished

number 3 Megan Heuser final Emelie Schwarte (MIZ) 6-2, 6-4

number 4 Josie Frazier final Gabriela Martinez (MIZ) 6-2, 6-4

number 5 Kasia driver final Inah Canete (MIZ) 6-4, 6-4

number 6 Violet Martinez against Andrea Artimedi (MIZ) 3-2, unfinished Order of finish Double 2, 3

Singles 3, 5, 4

