Australia vs India 1st Test Day 2 live scores, updates, Todd Murphy, wickets, teams, news, watch live stream
A five wicket haul for debutant off-spinner Todd Murphy gave Australia plenty to celebrate on day two of the Nagpur Test, but a masterful century from Indian captain Rohit Sharma has led the hosts to a substantial first innings lead.
India were 7-321 on stumps on Friday leading 144, with Sharmas challenging 120 and Ravindra Jadejas unbeaten 66 thwarting the Australians at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.
Playing a lone hand with the ball, Murphy finished 5–82 from 36 overs to become the youngest Australian spinner to win a five-wicket haul in Tests.
Earlier, Indian night watchman Ravichandran Ashwin refused to concede in the morning session, pushing his way to 23 before Murphy finally broke through after the drinking break. Australian captain Pat Cummins called for the DRS technology after referee Narendra Menon initially denied the LBW shout, with replays from Hawkeye suggesting the ball might have hit the leg stump.
The 22-year-old then netted Cheteshwar Pujara’s crucial scalp for 7, although with his least menacing ball of the morning the Indian number 3 appeared to paddle a long throw that flew down the leg side, instead catching a top edge of a regulation towards short fine leg.
Indian superstar Virat Kohli was next to leave, becoming Murphy’s third victim immediately after the lunch break. He choked a can down the leg side and Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey held an excellent catch behind the stumps.
Nathan Lyon joined the party soon after, removing Indian debutant Suryakumar Yadav for 8 with a pitch that spun sharply and crashed into the pegs.
Despite the carnage on the other hand, Sharma reached triple figures with an elegant loft drive late in the afternoon session, passing the milestone in 171 deliveries and becoming the first Indian captain to achieve the feat in all three formats. He combined with Jadeja for a partnership of 61 runs for the sixth wicket to ensure India secured a first innings lead.
Scott Boland found the outside edge of Jadeja in the 72nd over, but the ball landed inches in front of Steve Smith at first slip.
Australia took the second new ball after the tea break and their frustration grew when Smith squandered a regulation chance at second slip, giving Sharma an extra life on 118. But Cummins made sure his rival captain didn’t take advantage of the delay and hit his stump from the ground with an absolute peach the next delivery.
Murphy completed his five-wicket haul a few overs later, sending Indian wicket-keeper KS Bharat back to the barns for 8 after another successful DRS call from Cummins.
But just as Australia began to consider whether a comeback was at stake, Jadeja and Axar Patel teamed up for an unbeaten 81-run partnership in the evening session to put India in a leading position at stumps.
Australia had been robbed of LBW sacks twice, with Hawkeye returning a dreaded Umpires Call ruling on both occasions, compounding their woes.
Patel brought up his second Test fifty as shadows began to creep across the pitch, reaching the milestone in 94 deliveries.
The nail in the coffin came on the penultimate delivery of the day when Lyon finally found Jadeja’s perimeter, only for Smith to put down another slim chance.
What a nightmare this is for a slip, former Test batsman Matthew Hayden commented.
He should have tried harder.
The first test between India and Australia will resume on Saturday with play starting at 3pm AEDT.
TEAMS
India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Australian XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
Follow the second day of the first Test between Australia and India in our LIVEBLOG below!
