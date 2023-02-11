Moffat County hockey continues to battle in Senior Night matchup with Lafayette





Moffat County Bulldogs Brant Gutierrez goes on the offensive Friday, February 3, 2023 at the Moffat County Ice Arena. Gutierrez scored Moffat County’s lone goal in Friday night’s 7-1 loss to the Lafayette Locomotives.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press The Bulldogs 18 and under hockey team kept their cool during the final home series on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4 at the Moffat County Ice Arena, which hosted the leading Lafayette Locomotives. Leading up to Friday night’s first game, the group paid tribute to the five seniors: Garrett Anson, Easton Eckroth, Brant Gutierrez, Dylan Herndon and Forrest Siminoe. The upperclassmen were joined by family members on the center of the ice for the salute, which ended with Eckroth and his mother, Jamie, taking one last lap around the rink together. Lafayette came on to play in the opening round and led the entire game as they won it 7-1. Still, Gutierrez saved the Dogs from going crazy with a goal in the second period off an assist from Brayden Dudley. I think we can do a lot better than we did, but we didn’t do a bad job, Gutierrez said. Saturday’s game was indeed much more promising. With the Bulldogs down by one goal, Eckroth hit one into the back of the net early in the second period, assisted by Hayden Urroz. However, the Locomotives steam ahead on a power play goal in the third inning and won it 2-1.



























































Show captionsHide captions The Bulldogs’ scoring battle wasn’t exactly indicative of their play over the past month in the Colorado Recreational Hockey League, which Lafayette currently leads. In Front Range tournament play a weekend earlier, the team went 1-1-1 with a 3-0 win over Arvada, a 4-1 loss to Hyland Hills and a 5-5 draw against Boulder. This weekend, Moffat County is ranked sixth of eight teams in the league skate at Greeley leading up to the playoffs. The season has flown by for all Bulldogs, but especially for the oldest members of the team. Herndon noted that she has been almost exclusively in net since playing at the Peewee level. My first two years of hockey I started on the left flank, but after that we didn’t have goalkeepers anymore. she said. I was like, oh, I’ll try that. I could be good at it Herndon, who has shared the goalkeeping position with Caden Bugay in recent years, has worked on her goalkeeping tactics over the years. One thing I found intimidating was falling into my butterfly, but now it’s all a lot more comfortable, she said. Today’s seniors have been competing side by side for nearly a decade. What I’m going to miss is getting together three nights a week and being around them all the time, Gutierrez said. Herndon noted that she misses being coached by her father and adjusting to her younger brother, Memphis. The camaraderie with the teammates is what I’m going to miss, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.craigdailypress.com/sports/moffat-county-hockey-keeps-battling-in-senior-night-matchup-with-lafayette/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos