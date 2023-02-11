Huskies beat Memphis, fall to No. 22 in the state of Arizona on opening day





Next game: vs CSUN 2/11/2023 | 5:00 PM CT Feb 11 (Sat) / 5:00 PM CT in return for CSUN History SAN DIEGO After a long off-season, the Northern Illinois University softball team celebrated opening weekend of 2023 with a pair of games at the SDSU Season Kickoff hosted by San Diego State. NIU started the day with a thrilling 5-4 victory over Memphis before dropping the game to No. 22 Arizona State. “For our first day out, our team couldn’t have had a better performance,” said NIU head coach Christina Sutcliffe . “We did the little things and our bench was impressive. Our pitching staff did a great job finishing off each other and keeping our opponents off balance.” HOW IT HAPPENED In the Huskies’ victory over the Tigers, NIU showed no signs of off-season rust, as they scored five unanswered runs in the first five innings before Memphis could get on the board. Emily given (Munster, Ind./Munster) took command of the defense in the throwing circle while Courtney James (Fishers, Ind./Fishers) scored the 2023 Huskies’ first run in the first inning. James then reached home plate Kelly Walinski (Worth, Ill./Marist) fielder’s choice. In the same inning Ally Rodriguez (Romeoville, Ill./Plainfield East) and Walinski thereafter Sam Mallinders (Plainfield, Ill./Plainfield North) singled into center field, scored two more runs for NIU to give the Huskies a 3-0 lead. The Huskies’ first hit for extra bases of the season came in the ensuing frame then Cara Cruthers (Bartlett, Ill./South Elgin) hit a triple to center right on an 1-0 count. Three batters later and with one out, quickly designed player Cruthers, along with Rodriguez on first on a walk, was signaled by Coach Sutcliffe to attempt a double steal. Both runners executed it perfectly, blowing NIU’s lead to 4-0. In the third inning Fiona Crane (Evergreen Park, Ill./Mother McAuley) hit a triple down the left field line in just the second at bat of her collegiate career. Elis Erikson (Lutz, Fla./Freedom) laid down an immaculate sacrifice bunt to score Crane to give NIU a 5-0 lead. Memphis saved their bats for the fifth inning, however, as the Tigers scored twice on a double to left and again on a triple to center left. With NIU up 5-3 in the fifth, Lily Casell (LaGrange, Ohio/Keystone) was brought in to relive Dato. The freshman allowed only one unearned run through the last two innings in her first appearance, marking her first save in a Huskie uniform. After a short break, the Huskies took the field against nationally ranked Arizona State to close out opening day. After NIU trailed 2-0 early, Cruthers put the Huskies in the race with an RBI single in the third inning and Crane scored. Later in the fifth, Walinski drilled a sacrifice fly to center field, allowing Erickson to tag and make the game 2-2. In the next at bat, an error by Sun Devil helped James score, giving NIU the lead. The Huskies held onto their lead until the bottom of the seventh. A solo homer with one from Arizona State tied the game 3-3 before Yanni Acuna ended the game in walk-off fashion thanks to her RBI double to right center. NOTABLES Crane was 2-6 on the day and registered two RBI

Cruthers was also 2-6 and had one RBI

Mallinder was 2-6 and batted in two runners

Erickson was 1-3 and had one RBI

NIU tied their all-time series with Memphis 1-1 after today’s win

James and Crane each scored a pair of runs to trail the Huskies

Crane and Cruthers each won four sacks

Dato is 1-0 in the circle this season

Cassell secured the first save of her career

Batters only had a .278 batting average against NIU pitchers NEXT ONE The Huskies return to the diamond tomorrow for two more games. NIU will face CSUN at 5pm CT and Notre Dame at/around 6:30pm CT.

