Wimbledon and French Open reverse as major tennis rule change approved | Tennis | Sport





Players can now be coached from the stands at two Grand Slam tennis tournaments in Wimbledon and the French Open. It’s a move that will divide opinion among experts and fans alike.

The Telegraph has reported that the premier grass and clay court events Wimbledon and the French Open were the last to enter the remainder of the tennis tour to implement the rule. The All-England Club, home of Wimbledon, the most traditional tennis event, has previously opposed the idea of ​​allowing players to seek advice from the sidelines. Then CEO Richard Lewis told ESPN in 2017: we are philosophically very against. We believe it is a gladiatorial sport, an individual sport; you go out on the court and the whole premise of tennis is that you’re on your own. But Wimbledon is reported to have backtracked on this stance, meaning last summer’s Grand Slam is likely to go down in history as the last elite event where players were left to fend for themselves on the pitch. This will be music to the ears of World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas, a long-time advocate for on-field coaching, who has received several coaching warnings over talks with his coach and father Apostolos. JUST IN: Emma Raducanu handed Indian Wells Masters wild card after Brit drops to world No. 80

In an effort to keep a close eye on him, the tournament during the 2022 Australian Open placed Greek official Eva Asderaki in the tunnel under the players’ box to catch any dialogue. In the controversial 2018 US Open final, Patrick Mouratoglou raised his hands to suggest that his then-client Serena Williams should come to the net more often against Naomi Osaka. Not realizing she was liable for her coach’s actions in the stands, Williams was left furious when chair umpire Carlos Ramos handed her a code violation. With the rule in effect throughout the tour, the aforementioned incidents are unlikely to reoccur. However, there was some controversy at this year’s Australian Open when runner-up Elena Rybakina insisted she is happy with Stefano Vukov’s coaching methods, following the furor over his communication methods at Melbourne Park. Vukov was seen as being too aggressive with his instructions, while his gestures were not well received by the likes of 2013 Wimbledon winner Marion Bartoli and tennis commentator Pam Shriver. NOT MISSING

In an interview with Eurosport, the reigning Wimbledon champion explained why she defended her coach and also insisted that she is happy to have him as her mentor. Unfortunately, the Internet is a big thing and someone can make a comment without thinking and then people just pick it up and make a mess of it, she said. A few people made some comments; they don’t know me at all, and they don’t know my team, which I was really surprised by, because if there are any problems, you can always come and talk to me directly. But people decided to put it on the internet, so I showed the reality, that everything is fine and everyone should stay in place and not get confused.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/sport/tennis/1733091/Wimbledon-French-Open-U-turn-rule-change-tennis-news

