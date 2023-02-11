Michigan surpasses No. 15 Michigan State in Road Victory

The rivalry game was decided by penalty kicks as the teams were together for 105 minutes.

Gavin Brindley led all scorers with two goals and one assist for a three-point night.

Eric Portillo made 30 saves while allowing only two goals to win the rivalry.

Website: East Lansing, Michigan (Munn Ice Arena)

rating: #5 Michigan 4, #15 Michigan State 2

Registrations: UM (19-9-1, 11-8-0 B1G), MSU (15-14-2, 9-10-2 B1G)

Next UM event: Saturday February 11 — vs. Michigan State (Detroit, Michigan), 8 p.m

EAST LANSING, Michigan — In a game marred by 105 minutes of penalty kicks, the fifth-ranked University of Michigan ice hockey team rode a three-goal first period to a 4-2 victory over No. 15 Michigan State in an in-state rivalry game on Friday (February). 10) at Munn Ice Arena.

Junior network administrator Eric Portillo secured victory in the net for the Wolverines by stopping 30 of 32 Spartan shots on target.

sophomore Mackie Samoskevich opened the scoring and put the Wolverines on the board with just 3:17 in the game. As you cycle through the MSU zone with the puck, T. J. Hughes worked in the right corner and hit a pass to Samoskevich in the slot. He immediately hit a one-timer into the back of the net to give UM a 1-0 lead. First year blueliner Luca Fantilli earned the secondary assist on Samoskevich’s 15th goal of the season.

Shortly after, Gavin Brindley dove low in the crease and removed a loose puck from Portillo’s cage and out of harm’s way.

Michigan’s first power play came at 7:19, and Adam Fantilli took just 27 seconds to get the puck on his blade into the high slot and lean into a missile of a wrist shot that flew past the glove to put the Wolverines up 2-0. Brindley handled the puck at the right point and sent a perfect pass into the open ice for Fantilli to skate in and place right in front of goal. Luke Hughes collected the second assist on Fantilli’s team-leading 18th goal of the season.

At 11:26, Brindley buried an own goal from just beyond the left spot after settling into space and patiently waiting for a perfect pass into his wheelhouse from the defender Steve Holtz . Brindley’s one-timer in a gaping cage gave UM a 3-0 lead. With the primary assist, Holtz picked up his first point in his third game back in the lineup after missing a significant amount of time.

Michigan State’s first power play began with 6:39 left in the first period after Dylan duke was tagged with a small penalty for detention, but Michigan’s penal killers were up to the task.

The Spartans believed they had scored a goal with 1:32 remaining, but the officials disallowed the goal on the ice due to incidental contact by a Spartan forward with Portillo. MSU challenged the call, hoping to get their first goal back on the board, but the challenge was unsuccessful and the Spartans lost their timeout.

After one period, Michigan had a 3-0 lead and a 14-8 lead in shots on target. UM was also dominant in the throw-in during the first 20 minutes, winning 14 of 20 draws. Michigan scored on its lone power play opportunity, as the Spartans were thwarted.

Luca Fantilli was called for hooking in just 1:35 into the second period to give the Spartans their second power play of the game. Two minutes later, the older Fantilli left the box as MSU fell to 0-for-2 on man advantage.

MSU scored the first goal at 4:54 to make it 3-1 as a Spartan forward broke into the net, caught a pass from below the goal line and buried a quick shot between the circles.

Both teams were called for a pair of penalties in less than 90 seconds to give the fans 3-on-3 for 37 seconds.

Sophomore defender Ethan Edwards made a solid hit behind the MSU net and no calls were made on the ice. Despite MSU’s lack of challenge, the officials reviewed play and determined that Edwards would receive a major penalty and foul, giving the Spartans an extended five-minute power play.

When 3:05 remained on Edwards’ offense, Michigan State was penalized for stumbling to even go 4-on-4 for two minutes. Taking advantage of the extra ice, Luke Hughes went for a long skate around the MSU zone before handing out a pass to the freshmen Frank Nazar III making his collegiate debut, nearly finishing a chance in the low slot before the puck jumped over his blade.

With 5:10 remaining in the second period, a scrum after the whistle resulted in a pair of disqualifications for Adam Fantilli and a Spartan defender along with a series of smaller fouls against several other skaters who remained in the game.

Michigan had a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes of play, but the Spartans had turned the table with strong performances in the second period in a few key stats: shots on target and faceoffs.

Michigan State scored on the power play at 5:32 of the third period to make it a 3–2 game.

Nazar almost put down a teammate with a nice pass between the legs to create a chance in a two-on-one rush, but the puck dribbled to the right side of the net and into the end wall.

Jackson HelloOpposing speed continued to cause problems for the opposing team, as he picked up a puck crossing the blue line at a zone entrance before flying through the zone, cutting around the back of the net and forcing the MSU defender to a penalty take by pulling it onto the ice.

Midway through the third period, Luke Hughes’ backchecking helped clear a loose puck from the blue paint and drive the other way for another Michigan rush.

The Wolverines iced the rivalry game win as Brindley scored an empty net goal with 1:01 left in the game to make it 4–2. Luke Hughes and Dylan duke assisted on Brindley’s emptying netter to round out the night’s festivities.

To interrupt a night of hard feelings, multiple punishments were issued for fouls after the whistle.

MSU finished the night with a 32–31 lead in shots on target, but Michigan led where it counted the most to push the team’s win streak to six games. With the win, the stalemate in the Big Ten standings began to break as UM took sole second place with 33 points.

Saturday night (Feb. 11) the rivalry’s annual “Duel in the D” game will take place at Little Caesars Arena for the Iron “D” Trophy. Michigan has lifted the trophy five consecutive times at the Motor City, and the team will go in search of its sixth straight Motown crown. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ESPNU.