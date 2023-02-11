MirrorWeb increases employee activity by 84% with new employee wellbeing app





The team at Mirror Web are an impressive 84% more active in the first month of using the new employee wellness app, Myles Welfare. The new and inclusive app, Myles Wellbeing, helps employees live healthy lives as they are motivated to become more physically active while competing with their peers. This motivation is provided by gamification, which includes trophies, points, challenges, and powerful social dynamics such as competing with peers. Myles Wellbeing makes inclusivity a priority as the app normalizes activity and sports so everyone can see themselves on a fair leaderboard no matter how they exercise. The leaderboards reward both individual improvement and total effort, leveling the playing field for different fitness levels. The wellness platform connects to more than 30 tracking devices and covers more than 100 types of activities and sports. In their first month, MirrorWeb recorded 22 different types of activities, and popular activities included walking, running, table tennis, skiing and rowing. We spoke to Jamie Hoyle, MirrorWeb’s SVP of Product, who particularly enjoyed this aspect of the app. Jamie told Myles Wellbeing: We love that Myles has over 100 different types of activities that are all tracked and standardized. It allows our employees to do the activities they love most, from tennis to spin class and hiking, earning points and redeeming prizes on their own terms. It has already led to some healthy inter-office competitions, which can only be a good thing!. MirrorWeb is a software development company that helps companies manage and demonstrate changes to their digital content. Via the MirrorWeb platform, they capture, archive and monitor web, SMS, email, instant messaging and social media channels. They explain: through cloud archiving, we provide data sovereignty and store archives in a legally permissible format (WORM). Once captured, archives can be replayed and searched through their platform at any time. Indeed, MirrorWebs’ employees are mostly desk-based, which is why the Myles Wellbeing app is a perfect tool to get their employees motivated to move. We also asked MirrorWeb’s SVP of Product why he thinks it’s important for employers to have wellness initiatives like our Myles Wellbeing app. Jamie explained: Company culture is difficult for all organizations to navigate in the post-pandemic era. Myles has been a great way to bring MirrorWebbers together within our company to operate, grow and compete in a more inclusive way. Jamie added: ‘It has fueled our running club, sparked interest in our weekly 6-a-side competition and is a common topic of conversation among our Friday Friday! Myles is helping us reimagine our culture as a multinational organization, and the level of commitment across all our departments is great to see. With engagement and activity levels on the rise, the new employee wellness app, Myles Wellbeing, is definitely helping employees live healthier lives. It is clear that the apps leaderboard successfully encourages employees to become active in an inclusive and rewarding way.

