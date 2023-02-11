Texans fall to Spartans and Aggies on Friday at Texas A&M

Box Score 1 BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas Tarleton played two fine opponents Friday at Bryan-College Station, Texas, with the first falling to Michigan State in walkoff fashion and the second to Texas A&M in five innings.

In the first game, the Texans (0-3, 0-0 WAC) scored three runs in the seventh inning to tie the Spartans (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) before losing on a walk-off single by 5 -4 . In the nightcap, Texas A&M (3-0, 0-0 SEC) won 10-0 in five innings, as the Aggies gave up only one basehit, which came in the fifth.

State of Michigan 5, Tarleton 4

Tarleton outhit Michigan State 9–6 and committed no errors against the Spartans’ two, but they couldn’t complete their rally in the seventh inning to take the win. Kelci Hill had the best game at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Katy Schaefer batted behind her in the cleanup spot and went 1-for-3 with 2 RBI. Morgan Medford reached base three times, scored twice and went 2-for-3 with a walk. Kayla Wallace , Tristyn Trull And Mackenzie Peterson each also added a hit.

The Texans started scoring early and took advantage of an opening walk in Medford. After Hill singled to move her into scoring position, Schaefer batted her in to make it 1-0 to Tarleton in the top of the first inning.

Kennedy Ferguson made her season debut in the circle and ran into trouble early on. After returning the favor by walking Michigan State’s first batter, Ferguson responded with a strikeout and fielder’s choice. Sydney Doloszycki of the Spartans singled to tie the game with two outs and two queens before Ferguson ended the threat with another strikeout.

The Spartans scored two in the second to take a 3-1 lead. In the third, Tarleton left fielder Wallace made a nosedive over the shoulder to salvage a run, and possibly more, with a Spartan on second and two outs to end the scoreless inning. In the fourth, Michigan State added another to go 4-1, ending Ferguson’s day with 3.0 IP, four earned runs on four hits and three walks, a hit pitch, and three strikeouts. Tristan Bridges came in and threw three straight innings of scoreless softball to keep Tarleton in it.

There wasn’t much offensive action in innings four-six, but Tarleton turned it around in the seventh and started the final frame with four straight hits. Peterson, Medford, Wallace and Hill batted one each, with two scoring on Hill’s hit using an error. Schaefer then tied the game at 4-4 with a sacrifice fly, scored Wallace and advanced Hill to third base. After Austin Germain walked, Tarleton followed with a strikeout and an erroneous out, which he handed over to the Spartans.

Michigan State soon took advantage with a hit and a walk. They bunted over the two runners to scoring position and Jenae Wash ended the game with an RBI infield single.

Bridges took the loss (0-2) and gave up the lone earned run on two hits, two walks and three batters hit in 3.1 innings, striking out four batters. Michigan State reliever Madison Taylor (1-0) earned the win in her only inning of work.

Texas A&M 10, Tarleton 0 (5 turns)

Tarleton’s second game against the Aggies in as many days was a “flush it” night, with little going for it against an elite program. The Texans were run-ruled in five innings and were outhit 12-1.

Through the first four innings, Tarleton was held without a hit. The Texans threatened in the second inning and began the inning with three consecutive walks to load the bases with no outs, but a strikeout and double play ended the frame. They avoided the no-hitter in the fifth with a Peterson one-out single.

Tarleton freshman Sophia Herrera made her Texan debut in the circle, but was knocked down early and took the loss after just 0.1 innings, allowing four earned runs on four hits. Makenzie Dunbar (1.2 IP, two runs earned, four hits, four walks, one strikeout), Madison Collins (1.0 IP, four runs earned, two hits, three walks, one strikeout) and grace garcia (1.0 IP, 0 runs, two hits, one strikeout) came in relief.

The Aggies led off with five runs in the first thanks to four extra hits. They added one in the second on a Trinity Cannon solo home run, then four in the third on a Gracyn Coleman grand slam. Madison Preston clinched the win with her complete game shutout, allowing a single and five walks, which led to eight strikeouts.

The Texans have more to play at the Texas A&M Invitational over the next two days. They will face Northern Kentucky next, a first pitch Saturday 12:30 PM CT at Davis Diamond.