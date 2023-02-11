Sports
Texans fall to Spartans and Aggies on Friday at Texas A&M
Box Score 1 BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas Tarleton played two fine opponents Friday at Bryan-College Station, Texas, with the first falling to Michigan State in walkoff fashion and the second to Texas A&M in five innings.
In the first game, the Texans (0-3, 0-0 WAC) scored three runs in the seventh inning to tie the Spartans (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) before losing on a walk-off single by 5 -4 . In the nightcap, Texas A&M (3-0, 0-0 SEC) won 10-0 in five innings, as the Aggies gave up only one basehit, which came in the fifth.
State of Michigan 5, Tarleton 4
Tarleton outhit Michigan State 9–6 and committed no errors against the Spartans’ two, but they couldn’t complete their rally in the seventh inning to take the win. Kelci Hill had the best game at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Katy Schaeferbatted behind her in the cleanup spot and went 1-for-3 with 2 RBI. Morgan Medford reached base three times, scored twice and went 2-for-3 with a walk. Kayla Wallace, Tristyn Trull And Mackenzie Peterson each also added a hit.
The Texans started scoring early and took advantage of an opening walk in Medford. After Hill singled to move her into scoring position, Schaefer batted her in to make it 1-0 to Tarleton in the top of the first inning.
Kennedy Ferguson made her season debut in the circle and ran into trouble early on. After returning the favor by walking Michigan State’s first batter, Ferguson responded with a strikeout and fielder’s choice. Sydney Doloszycki of the Spartans singled to tie the game with two outs and two queens before Ferguson ended the threat with another strikeout.
The Spartans scored two in the second to take a 3-1 lead. In the third, Tarleton left fielder Wallace made a nosedive over the shoulder to salvage a run, and possibly more, with a Spartan on second and two outs to end the scoreless inning. In the fourth, Michigan State added another to go 4-1, ending Ferguson’s day with 3.0 IP, four earned runs on four hits and three walks, a hit pitch, and three strikeouts. Tristan Bridges came in and threw three straight innings of scoreless softball to keep Tarleton in it.
There wasn’t much offensive action in innings four-six, but Tarleton turned it around in the seventh and started the final frame with four straight hits. Peterson, Medford, Wallace and Hill batted one each, with two scoring on Hill’s hit using an error. Schaefer then tied the game at 4-4 with a sacrifice fly, scored Wallace and advanced Hill to third base. After Austin Germain walked, Tarleton followed with a strikeout and an erroneous out, which he handed over to the Spartans.
Michigan State soon took advantage with a hit and a walk. They bunted over the two runners to scoring position and Jenae Wash ended the game with an RBI infield single.
Bridges took the loss (0-2) and gave up the lone earned run on two hits, two walks and three batters hit in 3.1 innings, striking out four batters. Michigan State reliever Madison Taylor (1-0) earned the win in her only inning of work.
Texas A&M 10, Tarleton 0 (5 turns)
Tarleton’s second game against the Aggies in as many days was a “flush it” night, with little going for it against an elite program. The Texans were run-ruled in five innings and were outhit 12-1.
Through the first four innings, Tarleton was held without a hit. The Texans threatened in the second inning and began the inning with three consecutive walks to load the bases with no outs, but a strikeout and double play ended the frame. They avoided the no-hitter in the fifth with a Peterson one-out single.
Tarleton freshman Sophia Herrera made her Texan debut in the circle, but was knocked down early and took the loss after just 0.1 innings, allowing four earned runs on four hits. Makenzie Dunbar (1.2 IP, two runs earned, four hits, four walks, one strikeout), Madison Collins (1.0 IP, four runs earned, two hits, three walks, one strikeout) and grace garcia (1.0 IP, 0 runs, two hits, one strikeout) came in relief.
The Aggies led off with five runs in the first thanks to four extra hits. They added one in the second on a Trinity Cannon solo home run, then four in the third on a Gracyn Coleman grand slam. Madison Preston clinched the win with her complete game shutout, allowing a single and five walks, which led to eight strikeouts.
The Texans have more to play at the Texas A&M Invitational over the next two days. They will face Northern Kentucky next, a first pitch Saturday 12:30 PM CT at Davis Diamond.
|
Sources
2/ https://tarletonsports.com/news/2023/2/11/softball-texans-fall-to-spartans-and-aggies-in-friday-set-at-texas-am.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Texans fall to Spartans and Aggies on Friday at Texas A&M
- Google Doodle celebrates the birth anniversary of PK Rosy, the first female lead in a Malayalam film
- Until actress Danielle Deadwyler said racism and misogynoir played into the Oscars snub
- E. Jean Carroll and Donald Trump may testify in upcoming rape and sexual assault trial in New York New York Daily News
- US shoots down second high-altitude object days after Chinese spy balloon
- Bollywood: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Masaba Gupta add star power to Marvel podcasts
- Destructive lawsuits by patent trolls are stifling innovation in US medical technology
- Children were rescued from the rubble days after the earthquake, but the death toll has surpassed 23,700
- MirrorWeb increases employee activity by 84% with new employee wellbeing app
- Hot young brands at New York Fashion Week
- Imran Khan made ‘disparaging remarks’ about Saudi crown prince, says Javed Chaudhry quoting general
- Check out these famous Philadelphia Eagles fans – NBC10 Philadelphia