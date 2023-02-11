Connect with us

Cricket ACT confirms National Redress Scheme membership as victims of childhood sexual abuse take other legal avenues

 


A revealing example of corporate apology culture took place in Canberra on Monday and was met with little fanfare, witnessed by a small group of journalists.

Before them, in an unenviable position, was Cricket ACT chief executive Olivia Thornton. She formalized her organization’s participation in the National Redress Scheme in response to recommendations from the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

Cricket ACT is a striking example of the necessity and limitations of the scheme: for 15 years a Cricket ACT coach whose pedophilia was known to colleagues had abused Cricket ACT juniors.

Leery of Redress’s blunt categorizations of abuse and capped compensation figures, survivors of Ian King’s demotions have already sidestepped it in favor of civil suits in the ACT Supreme Court, with more likely to follow.

The reports that emerged from Thornton’s press conference were not only brief, but almost invisible, for the pertinent details were never fully revealed.

Asked if King was the only offender at the center of the claims against Cricket ACT, Thornton said: “I’m not in a position to say that.”

Had Cricket ACT conducted an internal investigation into the extent of King’s offences? “I’m not in a position to say that,” she said.

Had Cricket ACT lost a generation of players to King’s abuse? “I’m not going to comment on that,” she said.

2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-02-11/act-cricket-abuse-cricket-australia-national-redress-scheme/101944790

