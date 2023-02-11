Cricket ACT confirms National Redress Scheme membership as victims of childhood sexual abuse take other legal avenues

A revealing example of corporate apology culture took place in Canberra on Monday and was met with little fanfare, witnessed by a small group of journalists.

Before them, in an unenviable position, was Cricket ACT chief executive Olivia Thornton. She formalized her organization’s participation in the National Redress Scheme in response to recommendations from the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

Cricket ACT is a striking example of the necessity and limitations of the scheme: for 15 years a Cricket ACT coach whose pedophilia was known to colleagues had abused Cricket ACT juniors.

Leery of Redress’s blunt categorizations of abuse and capped compensation figures, survivors of Ian King’s demotions have already sidestepped it in favor of civil suits in the ACT Supreme Court, with more likely to follow.

The reports that emerged from Thornton’s press conference were not only brief, but almost invisible, for the pertinent details were never fully revealed.

Asked if King was the only offender at the center of the claims against Cricket ACT, Thornton said: “I’m not in a position to say that.”

Had Cricket ACT conducted an internal investigation into the extent of King’s offences? “I’m not in a position to say that,” she said.

Had Cricket ACT lost a generation of players to King’s abuse? “I’m not going to comment on that,” she said.

Most importantly, Thornton was asked if Cricket Australia’s assistance with his Redress membership indicated that it would also help Cricket ACT fund potentially costly payouts from civil litigation.

“Again, I’m not in a position to answer that,” she said. And so forth.

Thornton was not employed by Cricket ACT at the time of King’s crimes. She has inherited problems with no easy solutions.

By stepping forward and making an announcement like this, she was doing the right thing; many of her more experienced contemporaries in sports administration consider it sufficient to address such complex matters through standard press releases alone.

But survivors of childhood sexual abuse in the junior teams of Cricket ACT naturally wonder: If the CEO is “not in a position” to answer simple questions that might put them at ease, who will?

‘Flying together to achieve a common goal’

As the AFL and NRL’s various scandals in recent years have shown, professional sports teams and governing bodies can no longer rely on participants and fans to ignore the discrepancy between the values ​​preached by sports organizations and those displayed when injustices are exposed. revealed.

The centerpiece of Cricket ACT’s recent centennial rebranding was a logo featuring the gang cockatoo.

Ian King has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

“The gang is humble in its approach, loyal to its flock and finds strength in numbers flying together to achieve a common goal,” said a Cricket ACT press release.

Survivors say they have not experienced such loyalty. And it would oversimplify the complex legacy of their abuse to assume that their goals are uniform.

“I just really struggle with their complete lack of awareness and empathy,” an abuse survivor in the Cricket ACT system told ABC Sport this week.

“The courts will determine the outcome regardless of how Cricket ACT and Cricket Australia behave and what they say, so why not just be human and promise to do everything they can to understand our issues before compensating survivors and moving them forward?

“Of course they are committed to the National Redress Scheme, it is by far the cheapest option for them. The maximum amount available is $150,000, which is not easy to get and will not make up for anything my family and I lost.

“But beyond the legal and financial aspects of it, it seems they just aren’t really interested in understanding the situations survivors find themselves in. Take off the CEO hat and ask what they would do if their own child was abused .

“I would be more than happy if they would come along to my next electroconvulsive therapy session or maybe spend a day with me in the psych ward.

“They can’t change what happened, but they forget about budgets and finances for a while. They’re completely missing the human element here.”

‘We certainly don’t want to contribute to the suffering and suffering survivors have to endure’

It is easy to lose sight of what was and remains at stake.

Between the late 1980s and at least 2004, King’s abuse had devastating effects on cricket and the personal lives of many boys who stepped onto the talent conveyor belt of Cricket ACT, a system that produced international superstars Michael Bevan, Bronwyn Calver and Brad Haddin.

Similarly, in both the Victorian and Western Australian elite junior systems, abusive superiors preyed on untold numbers of young players.

Has Australian cricket lost dozens of star players to child sexual abuse? Very likely.

But the loss of a cricketing career is an eloquent hypothesis when placed alongside the checklist of life-altering problems survivors often face: mental and physical ill health, dysfunctional relationships and divorce, addiction, violence, careers cut short and destroyed, plus countless other everyday worries and humiliations.

Some survivors point out that if negligence by Cricket Australia or the state associations had resulted in, say, the loss of a limb, the path to apology and compensation would be simple. They suffer from the invisible scars of abuse and say they feel trapped in an endless battle against ignorance, disbelief and faceless corporate enemies.

Cricket Australia has benefited lavishly from the by-products of a tainted talent trajectory and is now under unprecedented pressure not only to honor moral and legal obligations to survivors, but to deal with existential threats to its member states and territories.

This week, Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley told ABC Sport that his organization continued to “press” state and territory associations that have not joined the National Redress Scheme to do so, but could not force their hands .

When asked if Cricket Australia would provide financial support to Cricket ACT if civil litigation ended in costly damages, Hockley replied only: “CA has provided legal support to Cricket ACT to help manage claims.”

Ian King amongst a group of young fans during his playing days in the Sheffield Shield. ( Australian cricket magazine )

“While we understand that some next of kin may make claims through the legal system, we believe it is important to provide security for next of kin through the National Redress Scheme.

“We have always considered this issue to be a matter of utmost importance and remain committed to supporting survivors to the best of our ability. We certainly don’t want to contribute to the suffering and suffering survivors endure.”

Like Thornton, Hockley belongs to the first generation of sports managers to provide something beyond token gestures in response to past injustices.

Asked if Cricket Australia should consider a strategy similar to the AFL’s concussion fund, Hockley said such ideas have already been put forward in national strategy discussions.

“We’ve raised the possibility of states and territories contributing to a central fund,” Hockley said.

“However, at this stage each entity has chosen to handle claims themselves, albeit with our advice and support.”

‘Our position has always been not to hide from these things’

Is it realistic for the leaders of sports organizations facing potentially disastrous lawsuits to split their strategies into corporate and personal responses?

For cricket, there is a direct example in the form of the West Australian Cricket Association (WACA) and its managing director Christina Matthews, a candid and empathetic leader whose organization voluntarily and at the earliest opportunity joined Redress long before Cricket Australia was launched. reluctantly dragged into the herd.

In the 1970s and 1980s, the WACA’s elite junior squads were infiltrated not only by Ian King, but also by other prolific child molesters such as David Harkess and Roy Wenlock, WACA’s veteran junior development officer, whose offenses were the subject of of a Western Australian parliamentary inquiry. enquiry.

Another WACA junior coach’s name was removed from a perpetual shield following an allegation of abuse by a former player.

Matthews personally met with the survivors. One, who has since resolved his complaint to the organization, told ABC Sport that Matthews had radiated warmth and compassion, something he hadn’t always received from playing contemporaries who knew his story.

Paradoxically, the WACA’s accountability appears to be limited by the same macho culture of silence that could have prevented abuse issues from being addressed in the first place.

“Our position has always been not to hide from these things and to make the process as little painful as possible for the victim,” Matthews told ABC Sport last year.

For the WACA, striking such a difficult balance has been an admirable achievement in the face of financial difficulties comparable in magnitude to those of Cricket ACT. It has shown that cricket can indeed improve and it seems likely that this will be necessary in the coming years.

This week, another former Cricket ACT junior star shared a series of recurring laments among the dozens of men whose childhood ambition of wearing a baggy green cap was used against them by Ian King.

“For years I thought I was the only one,” he told ABC Sport.

“But it has come to light that there were many, many more before me. I wondered: Why didn’t he stop sooner? Why wasn’t I warned? Why did people look the other way? This didn’t happen in the years sixties, it happened in the 2000s.

“As I get older and begin to fix the damage caused, a bigger question appears. How can I approach this organization that betrayed my trust? How can I trust an organization that has taken so long to sign up to the National Redress Scheme?

“How can I trust them not to betray my trust again?”

Do you have more information about this story? Please contact Russell Jackson at [email protected]