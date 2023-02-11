Five things you need to know about #NextGenATP Frenchman Arthur Fils | ATP tour





#NextGenATP Frenchman Arthur Fils is making waves on the ATP Tour this week. The 18-year-old passed Quentin Halys to reach the semifinals at the Open Sud de France – Montpellier. Ahead of his clash against Jannik Sinner on Saturday, ATPTour.com looks at five things you need to know about Fils. You May Also Like: Sinner sinks Sonego, Rune also reaches Montpellier SFs We said it Remember his name: @ArthurFils1 Meet the 18-year-old making moves at the @OpenSuddeFrance #ATPChallenger | @atptour pic.twitter.com/JwNai7g00v — ATP Challenger tour (@ATPChallenger) February 10, 2023 His idol is Roger Federer

Fils’ tennis idol growing up was Swiss legend Roger Federer. The 18-year-old is a fan of the former world number 1’s style, saying: “He looked very easy on the pitch and it was fun to watch him play.” The Frenchman has enjoyed the success of the ATP Challenger Tour

The Frenchman has had an impressive start to the season, culminating in his first ATP Challenger Tour title earlier this year in Portugal. The 18-year-old also reached the final at a Challenger event in France in January. “I played unreal this week,” said Fils. “I just lost one set, so I’m happy with that and I want to win more Challengers.” A year ago, Fils was outside the Top 600 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. Now he is ranked #163 in his career and is on the rise. Lewis Hamilton is his fashion icon

Fils admits he likes to model his style after Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton. The British driver is known for his flamboyant clothing, which inspires the Frenchman. “I like Lewis Hamilton’s fashion and I try to [dress] like him,” Fils said. “I draw inspiration from him.” He is a sports fan

The 18-year-old enjoys watching sports when he is not playing on court, with football and basketball being his great passions. Arthur loves Paris

Fils likes to spend time in Paris, where he enjoys soaking up the atmosphere of the capital. According to the teenager, there are three things visitors should do in the city: travel to the Eiffel Tower, the Champs-Elysées and the Louvre.

