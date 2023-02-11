Sports
Michigan vs. Michigan State Hockey Game in Detroit: 5 Players to Know
The most played college hockey rivalry in the country drops the puck several more times this weekend in East Lansing (7 p.m. Friday) and Detroit (8 p.m. Saturday) as Michigan hockey and Michigan State hockey go head-to-head for 341st and 342nd time.
The Wolverines lead the series, 177-139-24, by a margin inflated a bit by the Spartans’ woeful record over the past 18 encounters: 4-14 against UM since January 2019. That includes three straight losses to the Wolverines in the Duel in the D, the annual game now played at Little Caesars Arena (after decades at The Joe).
BY STATE:How a Team USA reunion could decide the rivalry between Michigan hockey and Michigan State
MICHIGAN’S LOW SEASON:Mel Pearson out of Michigan hockey after reporting misconduct, lying to investigators
But hey, the rivalry has a newfound freshness this season, with new coaches Brandon Naurato is the interim skipper of Wovlerines, while Adam Nightingale, hired in May, is the full-time Spartans boss and a new competitive MSU roster ranked No. 15 in the most recent USCHO survey. The Wolverines are in the top five again, with an NCAA tournament berth all but locked in. The Spartans could use a signature win (or two) to help their cause and aid their seeding in March’s Big Ten tournament: UM and MSU are tied with Ohio State and Penn State for the 2-seed (although UM and OSU have played two fewer games).
Here are five players you need to know from this weekend’s games, who will even get some national attention with a broadcast on ESPNU on Saturday.
V Adam Fantilli, Michigan
Fantilli arrived in Ann Arbor already projected as a top-three pick in this summer’s NHL draft and has lived up to his tally by leading the Wolverines in goals (17), assists (28), points (45) and plus/ minus (+17) in 24 matches. That’s despite missing a month of action while playing in the World Juniors. Since returning from his gold-winning vacation three goals and two assists in seven games for Canada, the six-foot-tall, 195-pound Ontario native went winless in two games against Ohio State before going on to score six goals in his next six games . Overall, Fantilli has two National Player of the Month awards and leads the NCAA in points per game (1.88).
UPDATE: Fantilli was, uh, ACTIVE in Friday’s game at East Lansing (a 4-2 Wolverines victory), netting a power play goal, an assist and a penalty kick, a fight and a misspelling, totaling 17 penalty minutes as part of his “Gordie Howe Hat Trick” that will keep him out of Saturday’s rematch at Little Caesars Arena.
Last month, the NHL’s Central Scouting Service ranked Fantilli as the No. 2 ranking player in North America, and on Thursday he was named to the waiting list for the Tim Taylor Award, given annually to college hockey’s top rookie. Of course, he’s not the only newbie to fit into the suit this weekend; there is also
F Karsen Dorwart, State of Michigan
The Oregon native is also on the Taylor Award watch list, thanks to nine goals and 16 assists in 30 games. His 25 points tie for the Spartans lead (with Swiss senior Nicolas Mller, who has five goals and 20 assists) and he leads the roster by plus/minus (+13). December and January brought a bit of a cold snap for the 6-1, 191-pound West Coaster; he went 11 games without a goal before breaking with two in his last three games combined, with one each against Minnesota (the Big Ten leaders) and Notre Dame.
The Spartans offense is not exactly electric with 2.83 goals per game, they are in 38th placee in the nation, and more than a goal behind the Wolverines, No. 3 at 4.11 a game, but Dorwart can put some throttle, meaning he’s likely to catch the attention of
D Luke Hughes, Michigan
The defenseman was the No. 4 in the 2021 NHL draft (even before arriving in Ann Arbor), was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award (college hockey’s version of the Heisman Trophy) as a freshman and then chose to come back for his sophomore year, instead of joining big brother Jack on the New Jersey Devils. So far, so good: Hughes is second among Wolverines in assists (24), points (32) and plus/minus (+16) in 28 games. (He also took some time off for the World Juniors, recording four goals and an assist while captaining Team USA’s bronze effort.)
Hughes job this season has been learning to embrace the, you know, defensive part of his position after scoring 17 goals as a freshman. His target pace is low in Year 2, but he can still take over a game; just ask Penn State, who shredded Hughes for four goals in less than 20 minutes on January 28 as he led the Wolverines from a 3-0 deficit to a 5-4 victory. So yes, he’s probably ahead of the recon report
G. Dylan St. Cyr, State of Michigan
If it feels like St. Cyr has been around forever despite being in his first season in East Lansing, you’re not wrong. The Northville-born son of goaltender Manon Rheaume, the first woman to play in an NHL preseason game, emerged through the US National Team Development Program when it was based in Ann Arbor, then spent four seasons at Notre Dame (although he only received serious playing time as a senior in 2020-21, with a .923 save percentage and 2.44 goals-against average for the Irish). He still had a year to qualify, so it went to Quinnipiac, where he supported Hobey Baker finalist Yaniv Perets, who set the NCAA record with a GAA of 1.17 despite running in 40 minutes conceded four goals to the Wolverines in the NCAA Tournament; St. Cyrs numbers were pretty good for the Bobcats as well: .936 save percentage and five shutouts in 11 appearances.
The NCAA’s COVID waiver gave St. Cyr one more season, and so it went on to East Lansing, where he has a 2.74 GAA and .917 save percentage in 21 games for the Spartans. St. Cyr started both December games against the Wolverines, winning the first and dropping the second on a second-period goal by
F T J Hughes, Michigan
No relation to Jack, Luke or Quinn (their oldest brother and a defenseman who takes to the LCA ice for the Vancouver Canucks at noon on Saturday), Hamilton, Ontario native Ann Arbor has some goal scoring credentials after leading his junior league in Alberta with 66 goals in 60 games. In his first season with the Wolverines, Hughes has 10 goals, fourth on the roster, and 17 assists (third). He has a knack for scoring when it counts; In addition to his winner against the Spartans in Ann Arbor, he opened the scoring the previous night in UM’s 2-1 loss in East Lansing.
And in the spirit of ending up with someone who knows how to start things off, Hughes is also the Wolverines best faceoff taker; he won 58.6% of the battles in the circle in those two December games against the Spartans. Just something to think about when they drop the puck in Detroit on Saturday night.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.freep.com/story/sports/college/university-michigan/wolverines/2023/02/10/michigan-michigan-state-hockey-detroit-2023/69891146007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson is in Kalavryta for his winter break! (PICTURES)
- ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo found dead at his Austin residence
- Michigan vs. Michigan State Hockey Game in Detroit: 5 Players to Know
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Dausa Section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Tomorrow | Automotive News
- Trump offers DNA to match accuser’s dress – The Denver Post
- Tops! Jokowi and BSI support food security through Farmer Card-KUR
- The Last of Us: Episode 5 Review
- Pathaan’s box office success redefines Bollywood and saves it
- Unlisted stock exchange posts 0.50% loss as CSCS shares fall
- How can Ukraine use its new tanks against Russia?
- Trump’s lawyer in Mar-a-Lago Search appeared before the grand jury
- Five things you need to know about #NextGenATP Frenchman Arthur Fils | ATP tour