Michigan vs. Michigan State Hockey Game in Detroit: 5 Players to Know

The most played college hockey rivalry in the country drops the puck several more times this weekend in East Lansing (7 p.m. Friday) and Detroit (8 p.m. Saturday) as Michigan hockey and Michigan State hockey go head-to-head for 341st and 342nd time.

The Wolverines lead the series, 177-139-24, by a margin inflated a bit by the Spartans’ woeful record over the past 18 encounters: 4-14 against UM since January 2019. That includes three straight losses to the Wolverines in the Duel in the D, the annual game now played at Little Caesars Arena (after decades at The Joe).

But hey, the rivalry has a newfound freshness this season, with new coaches Brandon Naurato is the interim skipper of Wovlerines, while Adam Nightingale, hired in May, is the full-time Spartans boss and a new competitive MSU roster ranked No. 15 in the most recent USCHO survey. The Wolverines are in the top five again, with an NCAA tournament berth all but locked in. The Spartans could use a signature win (or two) to help their cause and aid their seeding in March’s Big Ten tournament: UM and MSU are tied with Ohio State and Penn State for the 2-seed (although UM and OSU have played two fewer games).

Here are five players you need to know from this weekend’s games, who will even get some national attention with a broadcast on ESPNU on Saturday.

V Adam Fantilli, Michigan

Fantilli arrived in Ann Arbor already projected as a top-three pick in this summer’s NHL draft and has lived up to his tally by leading the Wolverines in goals (17), assists (28), points (45) and plus/ minus (+17) in 24 matches. That’s despite missing a month of action while playing in the World Juniors. Since returning from his gold-winning vacation three goals and two assists in seven games for Canada, the six-foot-tall, 195-pound Ontario native went winless in two games against Ohio State before going on to score six goals in his next six games . Overall, Fantilli has two National Player of the Month awards and leads the NCAA in points per game (1.88).

UPDATE: Fantilli was, uh, ACTIVE in Friday’s game at East Lansing (a 4-2 Wolverines victory), netting a power play goal, an assist and a penalty kick, a fight and a misspelling, totaling 17 penalty minutes as part of his “Gordie Howe Hat Trick” that will keep him out of Saturday’s rematch at Little Caesars Arena.

Last month, the NHL’s Central Scouting Service ranked Fantilli as the No. 2 ranking player in North America, and on Thursday he was named to the waiting list for the Tim Taylor Award, given annually to college hockey’s top rookie. Of course, he’s not the only newbie to fit into the suit this weekend; there is also

F Karsen Dorwart, State of Michigan

The Oregon native is also on the Taylor Award watch list, thanks to nine goals and 16 assists in 30 games. His 25 points tie for the Spartans lead (with Swiss senior Nicolas Mller, who has five goals and 20 assists) and he leads the roster by plus/minus (+13). December and January brought a bit of a cold snap for the 6-1, 191-pound West Coaster; he went 11 games without a goal before breaking with two in his last three games combined, with one each against Minnesota (the Big Ten leaders) and Notre Dame.

The Spartans offense is not exactly electric with 2.83 goals per game, they are in 38th placee in the nation, and more than a goal behind the Wolverines, No. 3 at 4.11 a game, but Dorwart can put some throttle, meaning he’s likely to catch the attention of

D Luke Hughes, Michigan

The defenseman was the No. 4 in the 2021 NHL draft (even before arriving in Ann Arbor), was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award (college hockey’s version of the Heisman Trophy) as a freshman and then chose to come back for his sophomore year, instead of joining big brother Jack on the New Jersey Devils. So far, so good: Hughes is second among Wolverines in assists (24), points (32) and plus/minus (+16) in 28 games. (He also took some time off for the World Juniors, recording four goals and an assist while captaining Team USA’s bronze effort.)

Hughes job this season has been learning to embrace the, you know, defensive part of his position after scoring 17 goals as a freshman. His target pace is low in Year 2, but he can still take over a game; just ask Penn State, who shredded Hughes for four goals in less than 20 minutes on January 28 as he led the Wolverines from a 3-0 deficit to a 5-4 victory. So yes, he’s probably ahead of the recon report

G. Dylan St. Cyr, State of Michigan

If it feels like St. Cyr has been around forever despite being in his first season in East Lansing, you’re not wrong. The Northville-born son of goaltender Manon Rheaume, the first woman to play in an NHL preseason game, emerged through the US National Team Development Program when it was based in Ann Arbor, then spent four seasons at Notre Dame (although he only received serious playing time as a senior in 2020-21, with a .923 save percentage and 2.44 goals-against average for the Irish). He still had a year to qualify, so it went to Quinnipiac, where he supported Hobey Baker finalist Yaniv Perets, who set the NCAA record with a GAA of 1.17 despite running in 40 minutes conceded four goals to the Wolverines in the NCAA Tournament; St. Cyrs numbers were pretty good for the Bobcats as well: .936 save percentage and five shutouts in 11 appearances.

The NCAA’s COVID waiver gave St. Cyr one more season, and so it went on to East Lansing, where he has a 2.74 GAA and .917 save percentage in 21 games for the Spartans. St. Cyr started both December games against the Wolverines, winning the first and dropping the second on a second-period goal by

F T J Hughes, Michigan

No relation to Jack, Luke or Quinn (their oldest brother and a defenseman who takes to the LCA ice for the Vancouver Canucks at noon on Saturday), Hamilton, Ontario native Ann Arbor has some goal scoring credentials after leading his junior league in Alberta with 66 goals in 60 games. In his first season with the Wolverines, Hughes has 10 goals, fourth on the roster, and 17 assists (third). He has a knack for scoring when it counts; In addition to his winner against the Spartans in Ann Arbor, he opened the scoring the previous night in UM’s 2-1 loss in East Lansing.

And in the spirit of ending up with someone who knows how to start things off, Hughes is also the Wolverines best faceoff taker; he won 58.6% of the battles in the circle in those two December games against the Spartans. Just something to think about when they drop the puck in Detroit on Saturday night.