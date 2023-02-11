Diaz Lopez breaks school record in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. Adrian Diaz Lopez Friday broke Wichita State’s six-year-old school record for the 3,000 meters by 13 seconds in a stacked field during the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Indoor Track.

“What a great race”, distance coach Kirk Hunter said. “What a great performance. Incredible.”

After a series of plan changes over the past two weeks, Diaz-Lopez showed his adaptability, trusted his coaches and calmed his nerves to run a 7:54.36 in the biggest race of his life.

“I was really, really nervous, but when I got on track the nerves just started to go away,” said Diaz-Lopez. “All the top 20 guys in the nation were here, Oklahoma State, NAU, so I was like, ‘Okay, it’s going to be the biggest rally I’ve ever run in my life,’ but then I did the warmup and I was like , “Okay, I’m going to do it.”

The original plan had been to try to break the school record in the 3,000 meters a week ago at Iowa State, but when the heat sheets came out and the race didn’t provide the desired competition, Coach Hunter made the decision to send him to Nebraska. Send to race the mile and push the 3K to the next weekend. In the Nebraska mile, he eventually set a personal best to become No. 2 in Shocker history.

“I was thinking about that 3K for two months, so I was like, ‘Okay, we have to adapt to any situation. Let’s go to Nebraska and have fun and do my best,’ and then I was running great in the mile, so that gave me a lot of confidence.”

After arriving in Seattle, Diaz-Lopez was scheduled to run in the fourth heat of the 3,000 meters at 4:00 p.m. PT, but the Washington coaches allowed him to move to the faster sixth heat on request, bringing his race back to 8:10 p.m. PT.

“I don’t think many athletes could handle what he went through,” Hunter said. “He had to endure the blows going through this, and it takes a very mature, calm person to do that, and then to still come out and run 7:54, that’s incredible.”

When it was finally time to race, Diaz-Lopez ran the fastest race of his life and yet both he and Coach Hunter felt he was not reaching his full potential.

“At first I felt a little heavy in my legs, but after the 1K and after the mile I felt incredible. Only the last lap I was a little tired,” said Diaz-Lopez.

“It’s the first time he’s ever been in that area where he’s been running that hard for so long,” said Hunter. “He’s run 8:01 before, but 7:54 is just a whole different level.

Diaz-Lopez’s time broke Ugis Jocis’ record of 8:07.18 from 2017 to finish 11e at the Husky Classic.

“When I saw the time, I saw the school record and I almost started crying because it means a lot to me, and it means a lot to Coach Hunter for all the work we put in during the cross-country season.”

With two weeks left until the American Athletic Conference Indoor Championships, Hunter is impressed with Diaz-Lopez’s commitment to the team’s success.

“He’s confident, he believes in himself, he’s excited about conference and I don’t think I’ve ever met a guy as much of a team player as he is,” Hunter said. “He wants to do everything he can to make the team perform well, and he is more concerned about the team than himself.”

After transferring from Cowley County Community College, he is looking forward to contributing to Wichita State’s conference championships February 24-25 in Birmingham, Ala.

“I couldn’t be happier to be in Wichita State,” said Diaz-Lopez. “I feel like this is just the beginning. I’m ready to do this. We’re going to wrap things up and hopefully make history like we did last year in the conference championship.”