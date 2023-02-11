Sports
Diaz Lopez breaks school record in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. Adrian Diaz Lopez Friday broke Wichita State’s six-year-old school record for the 3,000 meters by 13 seconds in a stacked field during the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Indoor Track.
“What a great race”, distance coach Kirk Hunter said. “What a great performance. Incredible.”
After a series of plan changes over the past two weeks, Diaz-Lopez showed his adaptability, trusted his coaches and calmed his nerves to run a 7:54.36 in the biggest race of his life.
“I was really, really nervous, but when I got on track the nerves just started to go away,” said Diaz-Lopez. “All the top 20 guys in the nation were here, Oklahoma State, NAU, so I was like, ‘Okay, it’s going to be the biggest rally I’ve ever run in my life,’ but then I did the warmup and I was like , “Okay, I’m going to do it.”
The original plan had been to try to break the school record in the 3,000 meters a week ago at Iowa State, but when the heat sheets came out and the race didn’t provide the desired competition, Coach Hunter made the decision to send him to Nebraska. Send to race the mile and push the 3K to the next weekend. In the Nebraska mile, he eventually set a personal best to become No. 2 in Shocker history.
“I was thinking about that 3K for two months, so I was like, ‘Okay, we have to adapt to any situation. Let’s go to Nebraska and have fun and do my best,’ and then I was running great in the mile, so that gave me a lot of confidence.”
After arriving in Seattle, Diaz-Lopez was scheduled to run in the fourth heat of the 3,000 meters at 4:00 p.m. PT, but the Washington coaches allowed him to move to the faster sixth heat on request, bringing his race back to 8:10 p.m. PT.
“I don’t think many athletes could handle what he went through,” Hunter said. “He had to endure the blows going through this, and it takes a very mature, calm person to do that, and then to still come out and run 7:54, that’s incredible.”
When it was finally time to race, Diaz-Lopez ran the fastest race of his life and yet both he and Coach Hunter felt he was not reaching his full potential.
“At first I felt a little heavy in my legs, but after the 1K and after the mile I felt incredible. Only the last lap I was a little tired,” said Diaz-Lopez.
“It’s the first time he’s ever been in that area where he’s been running that hard for so long,” said Hunter. “He’s run 8:01 before, but 7:54 is just a whole different level.
Diaz-Lopez’s time broke Ugis Jocis’ record of 8:07.18 from 2017 to finish 11e at the Husky Classic.
“When I saw the time, I saw the school record and I almost started crying because it means a lot to me, and it means a lot to Coach Hunter for all the work we put in during the cross-country season.”
With two weeks left until the American Athletic Conference Indoor Championships, Hunter is impressed with Diaz-Lopez’s commitment to the team’s success.
“He’s confident, he believes in himself, he’s excited about conference and I don’t think I’ve ever met a guy as much of a team player as he is,” Hunter said. “He wants to do everything he can to make the team perform well, and he is more concerned about the team than himself.”
After transferring from Cowley County Community College, he is looking forward to contributing to Wichita State’s conference championships February 24-25 in Birmingham, Ala.
“I couldn’t be happier to be in Wichita State,” said Diaz-Lopez. “I feel like this is just the beginning. I’m ready to do this. We’re going to wrap things up and hopefully make history like we did last year in the conference championship.”
At the Ichabod Invitational in Topeka, Kan., four distance runners ran in the 5,000 meters. Lubna Aldulaimi And Sara Berty went 1-2 with times of 17:34.94 and 17:35.43 respectively, and Leah Brueckner came sixth in 18:07.09. At the men’s race By Eric Enrique posted 10e with a time of 15:19.66.
|
Sources
2/ https://goshockers.com/news/2023/2/11/track-and-field-diaz-lopez-shatters-school-record-in-seattle.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Diaz Lopez breaks school record in Seattle
- Dogs parade at New York Fashion Week
- Jokowi hands over IDR 3 trillion KUR funds to Aceh – National
- Two women survived for days under the rubble of the earthquake as the death toll reached 24,150
- Rihanna feels ‘grateful’ ahead of Super Bowl performance | Entertainment
- Morales: Morales emphasizes intrinsic tennis | Pune News
- This 12-Piece Mens Wardrobe Makes Dressing Easier Than Ever
- Filtration of the Future – International Filtration News
- Fundstrat says record highs are within reach this year
- Babar Azam reveals his next goal with high ambition for 2023
- How Durham’s investigation backfired to show Trump DoJ militarization | donald trump
- New magnets, phone cases, magic bracelets and ornaments from MaDe’s Hollywood Tower Hotel at Walt Disney World