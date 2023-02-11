European Super League: zombie entity sneaks back into the new football landscape | European Super League

it lives. It breathes. It’s walking the earth again, out there scratching the doorjamb, rattling the door handle, gripped by a newfound and surprisingly self-righteous (fan engagement? sustainability? um, really?) kind of life.

The European Super League, of course, never really died. Instead, it simply collapsed under the weight of its own billionaire stupidity, offering an initial power grab so ill-conceived it didn’t even live up to the three elements in its own name.

The ESL Mk1 was not great. It wasn’t really a competition. And it was ultimately not European enough to live without Britain’s post-Brexit cooperation. Football supporters took to the streets to protest. Even the semi-competent human blancmange of vanity and vice who (for want of a better world) serve as Prime Minister could threaten to kill the ESL with a legislative bomb, thinking that would make some people like him for a while.

But this would only be a temporary banishment to the shadows. Two years later, that coffin lid begins to crack. And as of Thursday morning, the ESL is back, rebranded via the latest press release as caring and sober, as real football for real people. And especially buoyed by the surprising case of Premier League v Manchester City, an allegation of alleged financial fraud which, by the law of unintended consequences, has given the ESL a considerable attacking position.

The walking corpse that is European Super League vibrates again with all the self-awareness one associates with a zombie. This was the immediate reaction of the football supporters association to Thursday’s comeback. The FSA has been heartwarmingly robust all along, the one party in all of this you can really trust. Once or otherwise, you know what you’re getting here, a de facto union of supporters against the bosses.

Abramovich’s Chelsea and Man City were the first to walk away in 2021. Would they do that now?

But while the zombie metaphor is a good one for me, Clive, things have happened to zombies in recent years. Zombies used to be slow, bovine, and pack-based. There was a satisfying math, a kind of human Tetris, to dodge these dizzying hurdles. Sergio Romero’s original zombie verse from the 1970s ultimately offered the hope that human ingenuity would outwit the spectacle of nemesis, collapse, disaster, and apocalypse. In the end, we were always smarter and more agile.

Then something bad happened. Zombies got faster. They became wolfish and fast, unable to be outrun or fooled into scrambling around malls. It got worse. Zombies started to have feelings. The last Living Dead movie had a zombie king with a glimmer of covert intelligence in his eye, mobilizing zombies, giving them purpose and hope, and nurturing cunning zombie plans.

Chelsea fans protest outside Stamford Bridge against the original ESL plans in April 2021. Photo: Reuters

And this is also the case with the ESL. Victory could be miles away, especially given the European courts’ early support of Uefa’s natural monopoly. It could still be a zombie entity. But it’s no longer drooling and foaming, dropping half-baked nightly plans, easily devised with a polo hammer. The ESL has gotten smart.

Two years ago, the European national leagues were able to take the top spot by presenting themselves as robust and morally just, real sport in the face of this charade, this WWE variant. The optics were perfect. Unprepared for any real resistance, the ESL was booed out of town.

If this is to be the battlefield, the ESL now has its own line to peddle, a way to pry that hole in the fence, present themselves as the good guys, alternative to a Premier League that has now been charged with cheating play against his own champion team. How far can they take this thing?

At the moment, the only meaningful content on the website of the new ESL vehicle, the A22, is still an old video message from the CEO, the somewhat unnerving Bernd Reichart, a German sports marketing executive who is pictured staring straight out of the screen and pretending he is about to sell you a carefully packaged hair color shampoo for men and possibly a dildo.

skip previous newsletter promotion To apply for Football daily Start your evenings with The Guardian’s take on the world of football Enter your email address Enter your email address To register “,”styles”:” “,”newsletterId”:”the-fiver”,”successDescription”:”We send you Football Daily every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy declaration: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Service to apply. after newsletter promotion

Reichart talks passionately about transparency and good governance, speaking here on behalf of his invisible disruptive overlords. I’m convinced football can do better, he concludes with a cod-religious zeal, a trait that might seem more convincing if he hadn’t been hired by a TV company to apply a facade of synthetic human feeling to a plan for a business takeover.

But this is the broader point. If anything, the ESL is learning and adjusting its plan in a way that feels a little more ominous. Terrible PR killed this thing the first time. Maybe good PR can make it work. And that brightly colored target that the City case offers is already being hungrily tackled.

The new master plan warns against third parties profiting without taking any risk. Spending should only be based on generated resources, not on anti-competitive capital injections.

This is very close to just saying no to government funds, political projects, strange-looking affiliated sponsorship deals. This is the ESL gleefully taking the moral high ground, in a way that will be hard to refute as the Premier League fights its internal battle.

Bernd Reichart: ready to hard sell you. Photo: Mariscal Agency/EPA

Later, the document talks about respect for European Union law and values ​​that demanding stakeholders embrace the values, laws and fundamental freedoms of the EU. And yes, this is human rights. Here we have another line of attack, the sound of poor old human rights and freedoms being swung around like a sword, essentially to stop a football club running on carbon from buying Gavi for 150 million; for which, we all agree, human rights and freedoms were invented.

In the meantime, some other obstacles have been removed. Roman Abramovich was the first owner to leave the room in 2021. More likely, Todd Boehly is the first guest to hammer at your door wearing a tequila holster and chaps draped over a bachelorette party he met on the subway. City also turned against it. Would they now?

It was ultimately feelings, the emotional response, that stopped this thing in its tracks. But feelings are changeable and attention is short. Words like transparency, sincerity and destructive greed can now be used by the other side. At least we have something new; the feeling, in a relentless transactional industry, that this is now an entity that can be sold.