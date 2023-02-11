Up and up: padel and pickleball boom in UK boosts sales | Retail





Padel and pickleball are the hot racquet sport mashups, combining elements of tennis, squash and badminton, but the kit is a whole new ball game, with sales of specialist rackets, paddles and wiffle balls skyrocketing as the Brits take to the nearest court . Sports retailer Decathlon is reporting huge demand for padel rackets, balls and accessories, plus a parallel explosion of interest in the less established pickleball, spurring it to develop its own paddles. The rise of these non-traditional sports is one of the main themes in the UK’s first sports trends report. Decathlon sells equipment for more than 70 sports, and Ross Farrington, its commercial director, says padel came out of nowhere in 2019, with sales rising by between 120% and 190% every year since then, amid predictions that it the next major UK participation could be sport. A padel racket and ball. Photo: MaxRiesgo/Getty Images/iStockphoto In Spain, Sweden and Portugal, more people play padel than tennis, he says. In tennis, it takes quite a long time to get to a level where you can play a good game, but in padel you can pick it up pretty quickly and there is less running after the ball through the walls. Padel, a hybrid of squash and tennis, uses a perforated fiberglass or graphite racquet instead of a string racquet. Decathlon alone sold 2,500 last year and offers a choice of 100 racquets to satisfy a growing fan base of varying budgets. The cheapest is one from its own brand Kuikma at 30, but at the top end an Adidas racket costs up to 300. For serious padeller (and pickleball players) there are a growing number of specialty clothing and trainers and even designer options that look no different than a standard gym or tennis kit. We estimate that around 10,000 people play padel regularly, so it’s still a pretty small number, says Farrington. However, given its growth trajectory in other countries, it could be destined to become as popular as tennis, played by 4 million people in the UK, says Farrington. Pickleball, a cross between tennis, badminton and ping pong, is less well established in the UK, but it is the fastest growing sport across the Atlantic, with nearly 5 million US players, including celebrities such as Friends star Matthew Perry and Leonardo DiCaprio. A pickleball paddle and ball. Photo: eyecrave/Getty Images/iStockphoto It is played with paddles that look like outsized table tennis bats and a light plastic ball on a court similar in size to badminton but with a slightly lower net. The sport currently has an estimated 7,000 players in the UK, but Pickleball England aims for 25,000 members by 2025. Jane McGuire, owner of UK Pickleball Shop, says sales of paddles, pickleballs and nets are on the rise. The store has played an important role in sports development, she says, as it has given British players access to the top quality equipment used in the US. On the site, a starting paddle costs 15, but it is also possible to spend 250. We also kept things going and grew during and after the lockdown by importing outdoor pickleballs and nets for players to use while all recreation centers were closed and no indoor play was allowed, she adds.

