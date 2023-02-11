Highlights | IND VS AUS Day 3, 1st Test cricket score and updates: India Bowlers rise up against Australia, win by an innings and 132 runs | Cricket news

Team India finished Day 2 of the first Test vs Australia at Nagpur on a strong tally of 321/7 in 114 overs. India batted all day and all three sessions were dominated by the home side. Ravindra Jadeja showed all round skills as he ran back undefeated on stumps on 66 made from 170 balls including 9 balls. The opening day of the test match was all about his five-wicket haul. On the second day, he let his bat do the talking. His international comeback after the knee injury was amazing. No match report or analysis of Day 2 of the Nagpur Test is complete without mentioning Rohit Sharma, who completed his 9th test ton and helped India’s innings on track despite losing the wickets of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav at a crucial moment.

Rohit finished with 120 coming from 212 deliveries. His innings were filled with fine blows as he broke 15 boundaries and 2 sixes respectively. It was indeed a captain’s strike, as India needed an experienced hitter to hit deep. With KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli failing, Rohit played the role well.

Not to forget, Axar Patel’s 52-point unbeaten run. He might not have done enough with the ball on Day 1 and went wicketless in the first innings, but Axar made sure his bat didn’t stay still. He passed 8 boundaries meaning he scored 32 points in just four of the 52 he made in the third session of the day.

The 82-run stand between Axar and Jadeja has left the Aussies behind, dashing their hopes of bowling India under 300 and holding the lead under 100.

India resumed batting on Day 3 with a 144 run lead with Jadeja and Axar in the fold.