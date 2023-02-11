Collin Klein, Kansas State football offensive coordinator, remains in place





Collin Klein is still a feral cat. Klein, Kansas State’s freshman offensive coordinator, has reportedly turned down a lucrative offer for a similar position at Notre Dame and will remain on Chris Kleeman’s staff. Football Scoop, which covers the comings and goings of college football, reported Thursday that Klein was in South Bend, Indiana, for a job interview with Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman on Wednesday and Thursday. Numerous reports have indicated that the job was up for grabs, but in the end he chose to stay in Manhattan. Heather Dinich, a college football reporter for ESPN, first reported Friday morning that Klein was no longer a candidate to replace Tommy Rees, who recently left Notre Dame to become Alabama’s offensive coordinator. More:Kansas State Football loses wide receivers coach Thad Ward to Illinois More:Four Kansas State football players invited to NFL Scouting Combine Klein, a former K-State quarterback and a Heisman Trophy finalist after leading the Wildcats to a Big 12 championship in 2012, has spent most of his coaching career at his alma mater. He began as a graduate assistant under former coach Bill Snyder, and after coaching Northern Iowa quarterbacks in 2016, returned the following year to lead the Wildcats’ quarterbacks. Klein was the only full-time assistant to remain on the staff when Kleeman took over after Snyder’s retirement in 2018. When Offensive Coordinator Courtney Messingham was fired at the end of the 2021 regular season, Klein took over offensively for the Texas on an interim basis. Dish. K-State defeated LSU 42-20 in the Texas Bowl, and Kleeman took the interim title from Klein’s title soon after. His first season as the Wildcats’ play-caller was a resounding success, with K-State going 10-4, defeating TCU in the Big 12 championship game and taking on Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. The K-State offense thrived, averaging 418.8 yards and 32.3 points per game. Junior quarterback Will Howard, who took over injured starter Adrian Martinez midway through the season, emerged as a future star. No doubt Klein could have significantly increased his $600,000 annual salary by taking the Notre Dame job, but Manhattan’s comfortable family environment won out. His wife, the former Shalin Spani, played basketball at K-State. Kleeman, Klein and the rest of the coaching staff should be eligible for substantial raises following their success in 2022. arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett Network. He can be reached at[email protected]or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

