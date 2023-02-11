South Bend native David Filer is fighting his way back to the tennis court

Editor’s note: On Friday, February 10, 2023, doctors informed the Filer family that David IV had two to four weeks to live. He was taken home where he will receive hospice care. This story was completed and published online ahead of Friday’s forecast.

SOUTH BEND For 16-year-old David Filer IV and his father, there is special meaning in 6-0, 5-0 (40-love).

In tennis, the wrong side of that score is as bad as you can be and marks the moment for deep defeat. Young David Filer has been there.

It was in the middle of a game at The Midwest Closed Tournament in East Lansing, Michigan. David, then just 9, doesn’t remember all the details except that he was in bad shape, one point away from a bouncing ball. the field. Somehow he fought back. He found a way to win, beating extraordinary odds to do so.

Fast forward some seven years and the now 16-year-old South Bend native is figuratively fighting his way back from 6-0, 5-0 (40 love). In February 2022, David was diagnosed with a rare form of glioblastomaa cancer that attacks the brain and has a very low survival rate.

David was living in Orlando, Florida at the time, where he was pursuing a tennis career as one of the top nationally ranked players in his age group. He has been addicted to the sport since winning his first tournament at the age of 7. He has since won seven Midwest Championships.

When he turned 10, David was considered a “blue-chip” potential, meaning he was in the top 10 in the country. The sky was the limit and a scholarship and a final place in the professional circuit was the goal. Major championships was the dream.

“He had,” said former South Bend Racquet Club pro Dan Bigg of David, “the highest ceiling of any player in this area.”

‘One of the worst days of my life’

The headache was the first sign that something was wrong.

David started getting them regularly in 2021, but he and his parents attributed it to the stress between school and his intense training.

By this time, David had left Stanley Clark School in South Bend for online education in Orlando, where he began training and participating in International Tennis Federation tournaments.

Every weekend was a new destination and more headaches.

In January 2022, David and his father, David Filer III, flew from Orlando to Chicago for a tournament in Wisconsin. When they landed, David told his father he had the worst headache of his life.

The following weekend at a tournament in Medford, NJ, David suffered another brutal headache. That was the last tournament he played.

The following weekend, David and his mother flew to Phoenix for a tournament he had never been to. The headache was so bad that weekend that David was admitted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. A CAT scan revealed a tumor that required immediate surgery.

The subsequent biopsy revealed the glioblastoma and David’s life changed forever.

“That,” he said. “Was one of the worst days of my life.”

‘Am I going to live’

David Filer III had only minutes to prepare for the unthinkable conversation he was about to have with his son; informing him that he might die.

David was lying in a bed at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, with a bandage wrapped around his head, when his father told him about the cancer.

“I was shocked and scared,” David recalls. “I was in tears and very worried that I am 15 and will die soon. But after that I changed my attitude to life. I used to be such a down person in life. I tried to be more positive. That has made such a difference .”

The average survival time from glioblastoma is 12-18 months, according to The Brain Tumor Charity. It is more common in older adults and can be difficult to treat. Only 25% of patients survive more than one year and only 5% survive more than five years.

For David, the diagnoses were a reminder that 6-0, 5-0, (40-love) was something he got back to before. He could do it again.

It shows that it doesn’t matter what circumstances you’re in,” he explained. “You can always find your way back.”

Just days after his surgery, David returned to The South Bend Racquet Club, where he has been training on and off for the past five years to hit balls with his father.

Overall it was just good to hit,” David said. “The doctors said I might not be able to talk or walk and five days later I’m back on the court.”

Those first sessions back were bumpy. Some days he had trouble seeing, sniffing for the ball. David’s best shot was his backhand. His father said it’s still not back, but it’s getting closer.

The local tennis community rallied behind David. About a month after the diagnosis, the University of Notre Dame tennis team honored him with a “Fight for Filer” game. Filer, prior to the Irish’s game against Florida State, hit a ceremonial first serve to a crowd wearing “Fight for Filer” T-shirts.

a Go to the Fund Me page was founded to help cover medical expenses and has raised over $132,000 to date.

David’s potential was no secret. At his best, David had the most talent, hand-eye coordination and athleticism that Doug Gossman has seen in his 30 years as a tennis coach.

“David was the best I’ve ever been with,” said Gossman. “He could take incredible shots when he was in bad batting positions. He could hit a winner. He was such a fighter. He would run hard to get to any ball no matter what it took.”

When David returns to South Bend, Gossman works on improving his fitness and eyesight.

“Sometimes he has trouble moving, so you don’t run him that much,” Gossman said of their sessions. “You adapt how he feels. For him it’s vision, so when he first came out we dropped the ball. The next step was to throw the ball from 4.5 meters and then the other side of the net until full-time job.”

“We will deal with what happens‘

Every few months, the Filers return to Orlando for an MRI. For about 30 minutes, they relive that tense fear of the unknown they first felt in Phoenix.

Any sign of a relapse could force David off the field.

What’s in it is in it,’ David said. “We will deal with what happens. I do worry it will come back. But I won’t know until it actually happens, so I can’t be too nervous about it.

“That first (follow-up) MRI was so nerve wracking. When we heard it was good, we were so happy and we cried tears of joy.”

Since then, five more MRIs have also come clean, but more recent symptoms are cause for concern, as David’s headaches began to return around Christmas, along with dizziness.

That sent the Filers back to the Orlando hospital, where another MRI came back clean, and David soon resumed training, practicing for a few hours a day or until his body tells him it’s time to stop.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day (January 16), David and his father returned to the South Bend Racquet Club, escaping the day’s rain for a session with Gossman.

As David approached the door, the ladies at the front desk acknowledged how much he had grown since his last visit. An employee showed off the new red and blue sneakers that the club’s pro shop had in stock. Of course he already had a few.

David and Gossman walked to the back courts, where they started playing volleyball to warm up. David’s shot was smooth and reverberated throughout the building with every shot. There was no evidence that David was receiving chemotherapy infusions every few weeks or still taking chemotherapy pills five times a month. Or that he had trouble balancing or walking in a straight line that morning because of a visual impairment.

His volleys with Gossman that day were a vivid illustration of a skilled young player who still has dreams to fulfill.

Getting the best out of life

Still, the elder Filer is well aware of the reality of his son’s diagnosis and said he is careful to keep his hopes in check. With every dose of optimism, dangers lurk.

David’s next MRI scan is scheduled for April, when he could move closer to the two-year mark doctors have set for him to potentially have a longer life.

“That’s going to be a big one,” David’s father said last month. “If that is clean, I would be in the ninth cloud on April 15.

But the past few weeks have been challenging days for the Filers. David began to experience more cancer symptoms that went along with his headaches, such as acid reflux, nausea, and difficulty swallowing and speaking.

He spent a week in the hospital because doctors thought he might have had a stroke, but they’ve since backed away from that diagnosis. David is home, but has suspended his training routine for the time being.

Filer III says there’s no definitive proof the cancer is back, but the optimism that increased seems to have waned.

“I can’t say with an honest face that I’m not afraid something won’t happen soon,” Filer III said. “But we are praying.

… This past year has been about keeping David positive and telling him, ‘Yeah, you can still do this. His goal is still to turn pro. We’re going to make sure that’s what it is until it can’t be anymore.

In David’s life, he has overcome obstacles before.

“Every day,” he said. “I have that memory of having something very unlucky.”

Now his dreams go beyond tennis.

He wants to start a family one day.

To own a house.

Getting old.

“Just have a good life,” David said. “That’s my goal.”