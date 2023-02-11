Men’s Hockey Caps Season Sweep Over RPI with 3-2 Road Win





Next game: at Union 2/11/2023 | 16.00 hours February 11 (Sat) / 4 p.m bee Union History TROY, NY Freshman goalkeeper Jacob Zacharewicz recorded a career-high 34 saves to earn his first collegiate win as the Brown Bears (9-13-2, 5-10-2 ECAC) took a 3-2 victory over the Rensselaer Engineers (11-17-1, 6 -11-0 ECAC) Friday night at Houston Field House. “It was a great reaction after last weekend and specifically for Zacharewicz; I thought he played very confidently and played hockey very well,” said head coach Brendan Whittet ’94 . “I thought the team in general did a lot of good things tonight in terms of systems and how hard we fought for pucks. Again, I thought it was a good hockey game and we’re happy to come out on top. Growth is being made able to react to bumps in the road and be able to keep that snowball from going downhill and our guys found a way tonight they are a very resilient group they don’t let a lot of things bother them and they seem to respond very well to adversity.” “We’ll turn it around quickly and start tomorrow at 4pm in another big game,” added Whittet. Jordan Tonelli gave the Bears the early lead on the night’s first power play at 9:45 in the first period. Tonelli collected a pass from Ryan Bottrill who drew the penalty, topped the lock and sent a wrist shot past RPI goaltender Jack Watson (22 saves) for his third goal of the season. Cole Quisenberry picked up the secondary assist on goal. Jacob Lee tied the score at 5:05 of the first with a shot through traffic from the blue line to beat Zacharewicz. Kyle Hallbauer and Dylan Davies provided the assists on goal. RPI seemingly took a 2-1 lead 3:41 into the second period, but a Brown challenge for goaltender interference determined Henri Schreifels to prevent Zacharewicz from playing the puck and the goal was overturned on ice. Ryan Shostak scored his fifth goal of the season at 14:27 of the second period to put the Bears ahead 2–1. Tony Andreozzi fired a backdoor pass toward Shostak and the puck bounced off the freshman into the net as it was downed by RPI defenseman Nick Strom. Brendan Clark picked up the secondary assist. Less than a minute later, the Engineers tied the game at 2-2 when Ryan Mahshie cleared a rebound in the slot after Zacharewicz made the first save off TJ Walsh on a turnover in the defensive zone. Jordan Tonelli scored his second of the night with 13:43 left in the third. The junior deflected a centering pass Samuli Niinisaari when he collided with the far post. Play was judged for goaltender interference, but the on-ice call was upheld. From there, the Bears went on a defensive lockout to limit RPI’s scoring opportunities and Zacharewicz recorded 12 saves in the third period to preserve the one-goal win. The Riverhead, New York native made a huge save on an Austin Heidemann shot with 19 seconds left on the clock. GAME NOTES Tonelli’s first period mark pushed his goalscoring streak to two games. Bottrill pushed his assist streak to two games with the helper on target.

Tonelli’s goal in the third period marked the first two-goal game of his career for the Armonk, New York native. It marks the fifth multi-point game of his career.

Rensselaer finished the night with a 36-25 lead in shots on target.

Both teams had one power play opportunity in the game, with Brown finding the back of the net and Rensselaer coming up empty.

The Bears also held onto the lead at the throw-in spot, winning 35 of 56 draws. Quisenberry finished 19-for-23 leading the Bears.

With the win, Brown caps off the Engineers’ season win after a 3-0 home win in January. It also marks the Bears’ second consecutive season with a 3-2 victory over the Engineers. Brown closes out the road weekend tomorrow afternoon against the Union Dutchmen (12-15-2, 6-10-1 ECAC) at Messa Rink. Saturday’s game kicks off at 4 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and on Stretch Internet internationally. Gallery: (2-10-2023) MHockey at Rensselaer (2/10/23) BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

