BNN RI Enables Experienced Table Tennis Athletes in Smash On Drugs BNN RI 21st Anniversary Championship 88+





*BNN RI SETS VETERAN TABLE TENNIS ATHLETES _SMASH ON DRUGS BNN RI 21ST ANNIVERSARY CHAMPIONSHIP 88+_*

Jakarta, February 11, 2023 After success with the title Smash on Drugs Table Tennis Invitation Men’s and Women’s Doubles Championship involving talented national table tennis athletes, the National Narcotics Agency of the Republic of Indonesia (BNN RI) is once again organizing a table tennis championship involving experienced national table tennis athletes aged 88 and above. Championship title BNN RI 21st Anniversary Smash On Drugs Table Tennis Invitation Championship of Men’s and Women’s Doubles 88+ 2023 The event will take place over the next two days, February 11-12, 2023, at the Ahmad Dahlan BNN RI Building, Cawang, East Jakarta. The competition participants were former national table tennis athletes with a total of 112 participants, consisting of 16 female participants for 8 pairs in the women’s doubles category and 96 male participants for 48 pairs in the men’s doubles category. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the championship, the head of the National Narcotics Bureau of the Republic of Indonesia (BNN RI), Dr. Petrus Reinhard Golose, said that the _Smash on Drugs_ table tennis championship for veteran athletes was an effort by the National Narcotics Agency of the Republic of Indonesia to embrace the elderly and the elderly to remain optimally active and healthy, physically, socially and psychologically, taking into account note the results of a national survey of drug abuse, which stated that narcotics abusers range in age from 15 to 64 years. Therefore, the intervention to prevent and eradicate abuse and illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and narcotic precursors (P4GN) carried out by BNN RI is given not only to the younger generation but also to older ages. In this context, BNN RI fully supports the table tennis sport that can be practiced by the elderly War on drugsas a reminder of the threat of narcotics abuse and illicit trafficking that affects everyone indiscriminately. BNN calls on the ladies and gentlemen of the legendary table tennis athletes who participated in this championship to announce the P4GN program and War on drugsespecially within their respective families to form family resilience, as a bulwark against the abuse and illicit narcotics trade, said the head of Indonesia’s National Narcotics Agency. By protecting themselves and the environment from the dangers of drug abuse, veteran athletes have played an active role in realizing the Indonesia Shines (Clean Drugs) that the Indonesian people are striving for. Getting old is certain, but becoming efficient against old age is the best choice, concluded the head of Indonesia’s National Narcotics Agency. #smashondrugs

#warondrugs

#speedupneverletup

#gearforwarondrugs Bureau of Public Relations and BNN RI PROTOCOL

