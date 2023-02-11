No. 7 Mens Tennis defeated Pepperdine, 5-2

Austin, Texas No. 7 Texas Men’s Tennis defeated Pepperdine 5-2 on Friday at the Texas Tennis Center to get back into the winning streak and advance to 6-1 for the season.

The Longhorns had five singles wins, including junior No. 65 Micah Braswell at No. 4, No. 1 Eliot Spizzirri at No. 1, No. 25 Hello Woldeab at No. 3, No. 112 Cleeve Harper at number 5 for the clinch and senior Nevin Arimilli ranked No. 6. Those wins moved Texas past the Waves after falling into double earlier in the game.

Trailing 1-0 after doubles, Braswell got the Longhorns on the board and tied the game with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Eric Hadigian. It was Hadigian who took an early lead with a deuce-point break in the opening game that he pushed to 2-0 on serve, but two games later Braswell answered with his own deuce-point break as part of a 5-0 run to be taken . control over the couple. Hadigian got one game back on serve, but Braswell closed it out with a hold in the next game. Hadigian started the second set with another two-point win, but this time it was a hold-up as the first four games remained on serve. Braswell then provided the only break of the frame for a 3-2 lead which he held until the 6-4 finish.

Moments later, Spizzirri Texas jumped into the team lead with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 89 Tim Zeitvogel. Both players broke the other’s serve to start the game with Zeitvogel striking first with a deuce point. Spizzirri broke right back, held on and broke again for a 3–1 lead, but Zeitvogel took another two-point break and then kept the score tied. The next three games were then on service and Zeitvogel held on for a deuce point at 4–4, but after Spizzirri held on to get back into the lead he came up with another break to take the set. In the second, Spizzirri jumped out to a 3-0 lead, including two-point wins in each of the first two games. Zeitvogel took one game on serve, but Spizzirri took the next two to extend to 5-1. Although Zeitvogel stayed alive with a two-point break to make it 5-2, Spizzirri broke again for the win.

The next off-field match was one of only two to reach three sets as Woldeab rallied for a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Eero Vasa. In the first set, Vasa held on for a deuce point, and then all but one game remained on serve, which went 4–2 to Vasa en route to his 6–3 victory. In the second, Vasa broke Woldeab in the first game and held for 2-0, but from then on it was all Woldeab as he went on a 7-0 run that included deuce-point-breaks at 2-2 and 6 -2. with a deuce-point hold to open the third. That set remained on serve until Woldeab took a 3–2 lead as he embarked on a 4–0 run to close the match.

The clinch for Texas then came from Harper, who defeated Maxi Homberg 6-4, 7-5. It was Homberg who took the first break for a 2-1 lead which he extended to 3-1 on serve, but Harper took the break back two games later for 3-3. Homberg regained the lead with another break on a deuce-point, but Harper closed with a 3-0 run that included two breaks and a deuce-point hold. Homberg started the second set with a deuce-point break and a hold, and after Harper held it 2-1, there were three consecutive breaks with the first two on deuce. That tied the score at 3-3 and put it back on track where it would remain until Harper caught the break he needed to prevail at 7-5 and secure the overall game for Texas at 4-1.

With two games remaining, Pepperdine cut the lead to 4-2 with an extremely competitive 7-6 (6), 7-5 victory over No. 104 Daniel De Jonge over No. 33 Bailly at No. 2. De Jonge opened on a 3-0 with two breaks, the second of which on two. Bailly got one of the breaks back and held on for 3-2, then put the set back on service with another break at 4-4. That’s where the rest of the set would stay, despite both of Bailly’s remaining service games going deuce, resulting in a tiebreak. There, Bailly won the first run on serve, but De Jonge put up a 5-0 run for what appeared to be a commanding lead. However, Bailly responded with a 4-0 run of his own to tie the score. The players traded the next three points, starting with De Jonge before he added two in a row to take the frame at 8-6. In the second set, De Jonge took a 2-0 lead with a break in the second game before Bailly answered with a break in the third and a draw. The rest of the set then remained on service until De Jonge got a break in the final game to win 7-5.

That left one game on the field where senior Nevin Arimilli had forced a third set against Pietro Fellin. With that set tied at 3-3 and the rest of the games over, the two moved a superbreaker to decide the game, in which Arimilli was victorious, 10-8, to make a 2-6, 6-3, 4-3 complete (8) win. In the first set, Arimilli held onto his opening serve, but Fellin started a 4-0 run with a two-point break at 2-1. Arimilli got a break back at 4-2 and could have taken the lead further, but Fellin broke again on deuce for 5-2 before serving out the set. The first game of the second set was also a two-point break for Fellin, but Arimilli broke back to start a 3–0 run with a two-point lead between the two breaks. The next two games would also be breaks until Arimilli held onto his serve for a 5-2 lead, and the last two games were also on serve for his win. In the third set, after Fellin held his first service game, Arimilli went on a 3-0 run with a break on Fellin’s next serve. Fellin then held for 3-2 and broke on a deuce point to even it out and set up the superbreaker. In the breaker, Arimilli jumped out of a 3-0 lead he would never relinquish, despite Fellin coming within one twice at 4-3 and 9-8. However, Fellin was unable to return Arimilli’s last serve to end the match.

Earlier in doubles, Pepperdine took the point with wins over Nos. 1 and 3. At No. 1, the No. 4 duo of Harper and Spizzirri fell to No. 38 Zeitvogel and De Jonge, 6-3. The Longhorns had gotten a break at 3-1, but the Waves came back with a 5-0 run culminating in the game’s only deuce point for the win.

A few minutes later on number 3, senior Chih Chi Huang and junior Ishan Talluri were knocked down by Fellin and Hadigian, 6-4. That game also only had one deuce point, which went to Texas for a break at 2-0, before extending their lead to 3-0 on serves. Pepperdine answered the 3-0 run with one of them to tie it, and after the Longhorns regained the lead at 4-3, the Waves tied another 3-0 point for the win.

In the unfinished match at number 2, Woldeab and Bailly led Vasa and Homberg 5-3. Texas broke in the opening game, using a deuce-point hold for 2-0. Pepperdine later claimed back-to-back deuce points for a hold and a break to tie it at 3-3, but the Longhorns answered the break for 4-3 and extended to 5-3 on a deuce point before it game stopped.

The Longhorns will return to the field at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday at the Texas Tennis Center to play No. 18 Arizona for the second time this season. The Wildcats had visited Austin for the ITA Kickoff Weekend and Texas won that game 4-0 on January 29 at the Weller Indoor Tennis Center.

#7 Texas 5, Pepperdine 2

Singles order of finish (4,1,3,5,2,6)

1. #1 Eliot Spizzirri (UT) def. #89 Tim Zeitvogel (PEPP) 6-4, 6-2

2. #104 Daniel De Jonge (PEPP) def. #33 Pierre-Yves Bailly (UT) 7-6 (6), 7-5

3. #25 Hello Woldeab (OFF) final Eero Vasa (PEPP) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

4. #65 Micah Braswell (OFF) final Eric Hadigian (PEPP) 6-3, 6-4

5. #112 Cleeve Harper (OFF) final Maxi Homberg (PEPP) 6-4, 7-5

6. Nevin Arimilli (OFF) final Pietro Fellin (PEPP) 2-6, 6-3, 4-3 (8)