What is a penalty point in the ICC Cricket Code of Conduct: Why was R Jadeja fined in the Nagpur Test?





Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s return to international cricket has not only witnessed him earning a Player of the Match award in the recently concluded first of four Test matches against Australia, but also a point penalty and a £100 fine. 25% on his match fee. . Jadeja, who contributed in more than one way on all three days of the match, was reprimanded for applying an ointment on the index finger of his left hand on the first day at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium just before he bowled a ball. A viral video that started doing the rounds after game day took a controversial turn due to all sorts of allegations surrounding an attempt to tamper with the ball. That said, match referee Andy Pycroft found Jadeja not guilty of tinkering with the condition of the ball. In short, the 34-year-old has been penalized for failing to inform the on-pitch umpires before applying something to his bowling hand, particularly in the middle of an over. If you look closely, there is a cream on Siraj’s hand that was clearly visible on the TV. Jadeja applied it on his finger, at no point did he do it on the ball. No further discussion is necessary. #HONESTLY pic.twitter.com/to3xCMMm2a Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) February 10, 2023 In making his decision to penalize the player along with the Level 1 sanction imposed by him, the Match Referee was satisfied that the cream had been applied to the finger for purely medical purposes. The cream was not applied to the ball as an artificial substance and therefore did not change the condition of the ball, according to a statement from the International Cricket Council (ICC). What is penalty point in cricket? First introduced in September 2016, penalty points were incorporated into cricket rules to penalize cricketers for various offenses under the ICC Code of Conduct. These offenses are divided into four levels (Jadeja’s latest offense falls into Category 1, as mentioned above), with the severity of the offense increasing with each level. The system penalizes any player who accumulates four penalty points (number of points determined by the match umpire) within 24 months by banning him/her for one Test or two white-ball matches. Repeat offenders risk a double penalty if they accumulate eight demerit points within 24 months. Level Penalties 1 1-2 2 3-4 3 5-6 4 7-8 It is noteworthy that in a similar vein former Australia captain Michael Clarke had also wished Jadeja to inform referees before applying anything to his finger, while ruling out the possibility of any wrongdoing on Jadeja’s part before play began on Day 2.

