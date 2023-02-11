The National Football League bets on bets

H OW A LOT really changes from one Super Bowl to the next? The teams, usually the Kansas City Chiefs, will make their third appearance in four years on Sunday, following a five-year span in which the New England Patriots played four times. The halftime shows entertainers, although the spectacle is guaranteed to be overproduced and run too long. Viewers know they’re being treated to 60 minutes of American football spread over four or five hours, a parade of clichés from excited announcers and, if their team wins, a sore throat and maybe a hangover.

But one aspect of Sunday’s game in Glendale, Arizona, in which the Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles, will be truly new. It will be the first Super Bowl to be held in a state where sports betting is legal. In recent years, American football’s relationship with gambling has moved from aloof (if flirtatious) to an almost full-on embrace. Now there is a National Football League ( NFL ) team in Las Vegas, bookmakers run television advertisements during games and network broadcast gambling-related segments. And State Farm Stadium, the site of the weekend’s showdown, was the first NFL stadium with a sportsbook a place to bet on the grounds.

Until five years ago, gambling on sports was illegal everywhere except Las Vegas, with a few modest exceptions, such as parlay betting or placing a single bet on multiple games in a few states. The dim image of gambling in sports leagues dates back at least to the 1919 World Series, in which gamblers reportedly paid Chicago White Sox players to lose. Seven decades later, Pete Rose, arguably the greatest hitter in baseball history, was permanently banned from the game and ineligible for the Hall of Fame, having bet on the sport. Even as Las Vegas boomed, leagues remained averse to placing teams there because the city allowed sports betting. Until 20 years ago, the NFL even refused to allow television networks to air ads during games encouraging people to visit Las Vegas.

But bets were still placed outside of Las Vegas. For decades, newspapers published, and announcers reluctantly referred to, dot spreads, which formed the basis of countless office and café pools. Finding a bookie in a big city has never been so difficult. And the very nature of American football means it has long drawn gambling, of varying degrees of legality. It has high scores, a plethora of events suitable for a prop bet (a bet placed on a single event which player will score first, which color Gatorade will be dumped on a winning coach rather than a game result), many available stats and regular but not crushing frequency.

The NFL embraced gambling in much the same way a character in Ernest Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises went bankrupt: gradually, then suddenly. Moralistic disgust was increasingly at odds with fans’ experience. The Internet and later smartphones meant that people no longer had to fly to Vegas or meet a bookie in a bar; they could just place online bets through foreign betting sites. And they did: billions of dollars a year, much of it for American football. In 2018, the Supreme Court wisely ruled that a 1992 federal law banning sports betting in most states was, as Justice Samuel Alito wrote, a direct affront to state sovereignty and therefore unconstitutional.

Five years later, sports betting, whether in-person or online, is legal in most US states. The NFL has formal relationships with various betting companies, as do some teams. Caesars, which owns and operates casinos in at least 16 states, bought the naming rights to the Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints. A significant portion of fans attending matches in states where sports betting is legal bet on their phones during the matches.

To British readers, used to seeing Premier League footballers advertising gambling companies on their shirts, this may seem like much ado about nothing. But for a league that once viewed sports betting as a threat, this represents an almost total turnaround. For all that, as in British football, players and others NFL employees are still not allowed to bet on the league games. Last year, Calvin Ridley, a promising young player for the Atlanta Falcons, was suspended for at least a full season after violating this policy. And bookies aren’t allowed to line up in stadiums and take bets during matches: State Farm Stadium’s sportsbook is a short walk from the field itself.

For many fans, betting has become an integral part of their fandom: a way to show support for their team or make matchdays more interesting. Of course, this is no worse than the beer and unhealthy food that is an integral part of Super Bowl Sunday for many supporters. All such activities can be taken to extremes; often they are not. And anyone can watch American football and not gamble, just like they can watch the Super Bowl with salad and sparkling water. But for those who like to bet, it is better to do so through regulated onshore companies than fly-by-night overseas operations. Place your bets and pass the wings.