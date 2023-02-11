Michigan hockey win streak reaches six games with 4-2 victory over Michigan State





The Michigan hockey team scored three goals in the first period, survived an attempted Michigan State comeback during the second and third periods, and sealed an empty netter rivalry victory to escape the Munn Ice Arena with a 4-2 victory on Friday night . The Wolverines have won six games in a row as they stay on track for a No. 1 finish in the NCAA Tournament. On Friday, the teams combined for 105 penalty minutes and a total of 63 shots on target in a game that UM seemed to control early, but barely survived late. Michigan State defeated Michigan in the second and third periods, dominating the showdowns 30-13 in that period. The Wolverines commanded the first period, scoring three goals on 14 shots to build a comfortable lead. Mackie Samoskevich got it going with a pulse from the face-off circle after a pass behind TJ Hughes’ back: Mackie with his 15th of the season! Apples for TJ Hughes and Luca Fantilli#Go blue pic.twitter.com/CvbNqiWCeh – Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 11, 2023 Adam Fantilli made it 2-0 from the end and took advantage of the Wolverines’ first power play in the game: Adam Fantilli with a rip from the high slot puts Michigan up 2-0 pic.twitter.com/2rgBB6bN7g – Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 11, 2023 The third goal followed some excellent possession for UM and ended with Gavin Brindley hitting a cross-ice pass into an open net: Gavin Brindley TURNS ON! Steven Holtz and Adam Fantilli with the helpers#Go blue pic.twitter.com/1sahZJ74yE — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 11, 2023 The second period was a mess in more ways than one. The Spartans withdrew early after a defensive error left Tiernan Shoudy free for Erik Portillo. Then the game got ugly. Ethan Edwards was given a five-minute major and game misconduct for a hard hit – while appearing clean, one review believed he made head contact. The Wolverines killed that penalty, but a scuffle soon broke out in Michigan State’s defensive zone. Adam Fantilli controlled Nash Nienhuis after the whistle and threw a punch in the ensuing fight, getting him disqualified. Because of this, he will miss Saturday’s rematch in Detroit. Michigan escaped the second period without conceding another goal, but the Spartans came within one point early in the third period with a power play goal after UM called too many men on the ice. That made it 3-2, a tie that held into the late third period. Erik Portillo made 30 saves for the win, but he allowed several rebounds that allowed MSU to continue offensive possession. A power play helped the Wolverines relieve some of the pressure over a two-minute period, setting up the closing series. The Spartans drew Dylan St. Cyr with just under two minutes left, and the Wolverines slammed the door to victory with an empty netter from Gavin Brindley. Even after the game winner, there was some fighting after the whistle – an indication of what may come tomorrow. The chippy rivalry game overshadowed the return of first-round pick Frank Nazar who made his Michigan debut Friday night. He centered the third line and played a puck through his legs on a partial breakaway in the third period. Michigan Hockey: What Comes Next The Wolverines and Spartans meet again Saturday night in Detroit for the annual Duel in the D. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU. Michigan won the Duel in the D the past five times and is the designated home team on Saturday. Photo story by James Coller/MGoBlog

