No. 6/9 Softball splits Opening Day action as five newcomers make their debut





CLEARWATER, Fla. The 2023 edition of the University of Texas softball program entered the new season with several question marks, but most of them were answered over a span of nearly seven hours on Friday, despite split games against No. 23 Missouri and No. 8 Northwestern. In Texas’ 11-1 victory over the Tigers, Leigh Goode delivered a runscoring triple in her first career appearance at the collegiate plate. Goode passed on the freshman magic to Viviana Martinez , which Goode picked home. The duo sparked an eight-run blowout for the Longhorns over the next four innings, as fellow freshmen Longhorn MacMorgan kept Missouri out of the running motorcade. Facing a potential five-inning shutout against Morgan, Missouri scored its lone run in the bottom of the fifth inning to avoid an eight-run mercy rule and extend the game. The offensive production for Goode and Martinez also continued in Texas’ 10-9 loss to Northwestern, as the freshmen combined to go 4-for-6 at the plate with three runs batted in and three runs scored. FROM HEAD COACH MIKE WHITE: “(The freshmen) just don’t think like a freshman. They all understand that the game doesn’t know you’re a freshman, so they just attack the pitchers and play the game the way they should. In fact, they were the ones who looked like today the veterans so hopefully we can take that and continue to build as a squad it’s just harder to have a full negative day i think there were both positives and negatives but i think the positives definitely outweigh outweigh the negatives.” GAME NOTES: MacMorgan a freshman Longhorn on a transfer from Arizona State, began Texas’ victory over No. 23 Missouri, which limited them to just one run, gave up five hits, walked one, and struckout two batters in five innings of work.

Viviana Martinez batting seventh against the Tigers and eighth against the Wildcats, finished her first two career collegiate softball games with 1,000 as the Arizona native had five hits in five official at bats.

Of Texas' 20 runs scored in Friday's two games, the Longhorns were credited with 14 2-out RBI led by from Mia Scott four. In addition, Martinez (3), Jordan Whitaker (3) and Alyssa Washington (2) all finished with multiple 2-out RBI.

Eight different Texas softball student-athletes finished with at least one 2-out hit as the Longhorns closed their two games on Friday with a batting average of .567 with two outs in an inning.

Looking to continue her Big 12 All-Freshman campaign through the 2022 season, Katie Cimus tied Martinez's team-high five hits, including three extra hits: two doubles and the team's first home run of the season with a solo shot in the sixth inning against Northwestern.

Texas' two-game run total of 20 was the highest by the Longhorn offense since 21 in games against UTA (14) on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 and Iowa State (7) on Sunday, April 3, 2022. NEXT ONE: Texas will be staying in Clearwater, Fla. and 5:30 PM CT / 6:30 PM ET, respectively. Illinois beat Southern 14-2, before dropping a game to the Volunteers, 9-2. In addition to Tennessee's victory over Illinois, the Volunteers also beat Howard 21-1.

